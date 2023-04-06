When is the Masters 2023? Dates, latest odds, predictions and how to watch on TV

When is the Masters 2023? Dates, latest odds and how to watch on TV - Getty Images/David Cannon

Golf's first major championship of 2023 sees the best players in the world gather at Augusta National for the time-honoured tradition that is the Masters.

It has been a tumultuous 12 months for the sport with past Masters champions such as Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway tour.

There could be a tense atmosphere, but tournament organisers will hope the quality of golf and Augusta's picturesque beauty commands fans' attention this week.

When is it?

The tournament proper starts Thursday April 6, with the final round on Sunday. However, preparations are under way with players playing practice rounds from as early as last Sunday.

In an annual tradition, there is a light-hearted Wednesday competition on the par-three course. No player has ever won the Par-3 Contest and gone on to win the Masters, a 'curse' that is now part of tournament legend.

How can I watch on TV?

Viewers in the US will watch the Masters on ESPN and CBS. Augusta are quite strict with how much coverage they permit, with full coverage beginning at 1pm Eastern Time on the first few days. There will be more coverage across the weekend.

In the UK, there is exclusive live coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event. On Thursday and Friday, full coverage will begin at 8pm BST when the global broadcast window opens, but there will be coverage of featured groups and selected holes via the red button from 2pm.

The global broadcast window begins at 7.30pm on Saturday and 6.30pm on Sunday, but there will be some coverage from 3pm in the afternoon.

Where is it?

Augusta National Golf Club, located in the north east of the US state of Georgia close to the border with South Carolina and the Savannah River.

Augusta National is one of the most private and exclusive golf clubs in the world. There are only 300 or so members, among them Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Peyton Manning. The only way to play the course is by invitation of a member.

There is a more pernicious side to the club's so-called exclusivity, though. Augusta did not permit an African American member until 1990, while there were no female members until 2012 when Condoleezza Rice joined.

Aside from the storied golf course, Augusta is also known as the former home of 'Godfather of Soul' James Brown, who is commemorated with a downtown statue.

Fans react to a chip in by Kevin Kisner on the 11th green at the Masters

Telegraph Sport predictions

James Corrigan

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Has found a driver he likes and a putter, as well. Was in great form at the Match Play two weeks ago and last year’s second at Augusta saw him cross personal rubicon.

Dark horse: Cameron Young

An incredible ball-striker who took down McIlroy in the semi-final of the Match Play. Has six runner-ups on the PGA Tour. Has the talent to break his professional duck in spectacular style.

Big name to miss the cut: Phil Mickelson

Won the USPGA two years ago, but the 52-year-old is starting to look his age. Has not been playing well on the LIV circuit and will be under the spotlight this week.

A disappointing Masters for: the 13th

The new tee, 35 yards back, threatens to change the character of the greatest risk and reward hole in the game. Expect fewer thrills (eagles) and fewer spills (double bogeys).

What I would love to see: McIlroy v LIV

We had a taster at the Desert Classic in January, where McIlroy beat Patrick Reed down the stretch in a glorious battle. Imagine Rory versus a rebel on this hallowed stage.

Daniel Zeqiri, Sports Writer

Winner: Justin Thomas

Much like McIlroy, Thomas has the sky-high ball flight and majestic approach play to thrive at Augusta but is yet to win. Masters form of T12-4-T8 in the last three years is promising, and his USPGA Championship win at Southern Hills last May showed he can win in dicey weather. Could do with a warmer putter.

Dark horse: Max Homa

Has finished outside the top 20 once in six strokeplay starts this year, and ranking fifth on the PGA Tour for strokes gained on approach shots suggests he has the iron play required at Augusta. Yet to breakthrough on the biggest stage, but has the laid back nature to handle it.

Big name to miss the cut: Matt Fitzpatrick

US Open champion has been struggling with a neck injury, and despite adding length off the tee a rain-sodden Augusta is not his ideal venue.

A disappointing Masters for: Jon Rahm

Has the game to make this look silly, but it feels as if the Spaniard has run out of steam after a golden spell of form at the turn of the year. Scheffler and McIlroy appear to have timed their run, and Rahm may have to wait for his first green jacket.

What I’d love to see: Tiger Woods to make the cut.

The day it dawns that we will never watch Woods at Augusta again will be a sobering one, so savour every round.

Frankie Christou

Winner: Rory McIlroy

We have been waiting for nearly nine years for this to happen, but this year is probably McIlroy’s strongest opportunity to complete the career grand slam. He will be walking into Augusta with fond memories after his final round 64 put him second behind Scheffler. He would have won The Open in July if he had more luck with his putter. He has a point to prove at the Masters, and I think this is the year he finally does it.

Dark horse: Gordon Sargent

The 19-year-old became the first amateur to receive a special invitation in over two decades. The green jackets aren’t known for pulling out the red carpet for anyone, so he must have caught their attention. He is ranked No1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and drove the ball further than Justin Thomas and Max Homa during his practice round. Sargent may look like a boy but he has the game to compete with the world's best and there is no better place to announce yourself to the world than Augusta.

Big name to miss the cut: Cameron Smith

There will definitely be LIV golfers making their way up the leaderboard but I don’t think it will be the current Champion Golfer of the Year. He was ranked as World No2 last year but moving to the Saudi-backed circuit has put out that fire inside him by cashing in for the millions. In their last two events Smith has finished 26th and 29th - so is obviously struggling for form and perhaps motivation.

A disappointing Masters for: English players

Hear me out. With the exception of Danny Willet and Nick Faldo, on the whole this place has offered up heartbreak for any other Englishman lucky enough to swing a club around Augusta. From Justin Rose’s second place finishes in 2015 and 2017 to Lee Westwood’s final round struggles in 2010, the majority of England’s best have been nearly men. With Matt Fitzpatrick struggling for form and Tyrrell Hatton documenting his Masters struggles, the mantle falls on Tommy Fleetwood. Hopefully it rains.

What I’d love to see: Max Homa slipping into a green jacket

With six PGA Tour wins, Max Homa has become a household name over the past year. His talent speaks for itself but he is one of golf’s good guys. He’s hilarious on social media and is constantly smiling. It is really hard to dislike him. I’d love for him to take the next step in his career and win a major. Hopefully it’s this weekend.

What is the prize money?

Last year's Masters purse totalled more than £12 million, with winner Scottie Scheffler taking home a cheque for around £2.1 million.

That makes the Masters one of the most lucrative golf tournaments in the world, although the sums on offer pale in comparison to the exorbitant riches of LIV Golf.

Last year's No 1 player on the LIV series - Dustin Johnson - took home more than £28 million in prize money alone. Reports state that Johnson's signing-on fee for joining LIV was well in excess of £100 million.

Who has qualified?

Technically speaking, players receive an invite to play in the Masters. Unlike the US Open or the Open Championship, there is no 'open' qualification process as such.

All in all, there are 19 different ways to make sure an envelope from Augusta drops through your letterbox. The simplest way is to be in the top 50 of the World Rankings on January 1.

All previous Masters champions can play, should they choose to take up the invitation, as well as those players who finished in the top 12 of the previous year's renewal.

Any player who won a major or a fully-sanctioned PGA Tour event the previous season will also book their place for Augusta. One player who has done just that is Justin Rose, thanks to his victory at Pebble Beach in February. Another is Chris Kirk after winning the Honda Classic at PGA National.

The same goes for any player who achieved a top four finish in any of the previous season's majors.

Any player in the world's top 50 the week before the Masters who has not qualified by any other measure will also be exempt.

The rest of the field is made up of the winners of the amateur game's most distinguished events. The Masters is a smaller field than the other three majors, with around 90 players usually in attendance.

Can LIV golfers play in the Masters?

Yes they can, after Augusta National decided against issuing any bans. The 16 eligible LIV rebels received their Masters invites through the post in December.

They include the the likes of Open champion Cam Smith, three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson, as well as Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

All LIV players attended the traditional Champions' Dinner on Tuesday night, where Mickelson kept a distinctly low profile.

How can I get Masters tickets?

Those wanting a golden ticket to watch the Masters will need to apply for a ticket via the official channels for the following year.

You can apply for practice day tickets, tournament tickets or both. Applicants are then entered into a ballot and they will find out if they have been successful in July.

Tournament day tickets cost around £112 plus any shipping or handling costs. Food and drink at the course is subsidized and surprisingly good value with a large imported beer costing less than £5.

Patrons at Augusta for the 2022 Masters

Who are past winners?

What are the tee times?

Here are some of the notable tee times for the first round on Thursday, all local time (add five hours for UK time):

(a) denotes amateur (all players USA unless stated)

10:18 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods

10:42 Jon Rahm (Spa), Justin Thomas, Cameron Young

13:36 Max Homa, (a) Sam Bennett, Scottie Scheffler

13:48 Sam Burns, Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

14:00 Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jordan Spieth

You can view the tee times in full for Thursday and Friday here.

Who are the players to watch and what are the odds?

Rory McIlroy (7/1)

McIlroy played the most consistent golf of his career in 2022, and won his first tournament of 2023 in Dubai. Went close to another victory at Bay Hill in March but a back-nine stumble cost him dear.

Has a new putter in the bag after a successful Augusta test run, and a shorter driver shaft improved his driving at the WGC Dell World Match Play last time out.

The Northern Irishman has not won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship, but is knocking loudly at the door after finishing in the top eight of all four majors last year.

The Masters is the only major that McIlroy is yet to win, meaning he is chasing the career grand slam, a feat achieved by Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Despite not winning at Augusta, McIlroy boasts a very strong record there with seven top-10 finishes. His long driving and high ball flight suits the layout, as does his glorious iron play. Improved wedge game should put him very close.

Scottie Scheffler (7/1)

The defending champion, who cruised to victory during a rich vein of form at Augusta last year.

Recorded strong finishes at the BMW and Tour Championship in the FedEx Cup play-offs, and successfully defended his Phoenix Open title this month to return to the top of the world rankings. His putting has proved a source of frustration.

There were signs of a resurgence at Bay Hill with a tied-fourth finish, before Scheffler regained the World No 1 spot with an impressive victory at the Players Championship.

Appears to be rounding into form at just the right time.



Jon Rahm (9/1)

The Spaniard's victory at Riviera in February was his fifth title in nine worldwide starts and saw him reclaim the No 1 spot in the world rankings. It was a run of form comparable to Tiger Woods in his prime.

Rahm has no obvious weakness and if the putter behaves then he could take some beating. Some worried about his fiery temperament on the toughest tests, but he seems able to channel his passion in the right way.

His momentum has stalled in recent weeks, though. Appeared on his way to another title after a first-round 65 at Bay Hill last month, but finished with rounds of 76, 76 and 72 to finish T39, before withdrawing from the following week's Players Championship through illness.

Rahm has four top-10s in six Masters appearances, and will be inspired by the fact compatriots Seve Ballesteros, José Maria Olazábal and Sergio Garcia are past champions.

Jordan Spieth (16/1)

The 2015 Masters champion has a formidable Augusta record. After finishes of tied-second, first and tied-second on his first three appearances, Spieth looked like threatening Jack Nicklaus' record tally of six green jackets.



He has not quite recovered from his 2016 collapse though, when he blew a four-shot lead with nine to play. There have been two top-three finishes since, but no second green jacket.



Exceptionally gifted around the greens with tremendous powers of recovery, but can be erratic from tee to green. Putter has also cooled in the last few years. Enjoys a tough test, as shown by an encouraging top-five finishes at Copperhead and Bay Hill last month.

Does not stand out in any single Stokes Gained category, but the wet and breezy weather forecast for Augusta could suit a player with Spieth's ability to scrap.

Jordan Spieth at the 2016 Masters

Patrick Cantlay (18/1)

A strong all-rounder and excellent driver of the ball, Cantlay has won some big PGA Tour events such as the Memorial and BMW Championship but has not really cracked the majors as yet.

He rattled through the field with a weekend finish of 64-68 to finish tied-ninth in the 2019 Masters, but has just one top 10 in his last nine outings at majors.

Cantlay is enjoying a consistent season, finishing in the frame at Riviera and Bay Hill and the top-20 at Sawgrass. Four rounds in the 60s at Riviera, which has strong form links to Augusta.

Justin Thomas (20/1)

A two-time major champion, the most recent of which came at Southern Hills in last year's PGA Championship, and Thomas certainly has the talent to add to that rally. The weather was dicey at Southern Hills, no Thomas has shown he can grind in tricky conditions.

Like McIlroy, his ability to send iron shots into orbit suits Augusta and there is no lack of power off the tee. His putting can be a little streaky, but capable of shooting the lights out when he is on.

Surely a Masters winner in-waiting, but we have said that every year without success. No stand-out results in recent weeks and looks lightly raced.

Justin Thomas at Augusta

Cameron Smith (22/1)

Last year's Open winner, and the LIV rebel most likely to trouble the engravers at Augusta.

The Australian is a demon putter with a killer short game, and he loves the track. Smith has recorded three top-five finishes in his last five Masters appearances, and seven of his last 12 rounds at Augusta have been in the 60s.

No doubt about his talent or suitability, but will LIV players be properly prepared? Banned from playing at the Players Championship but said he might turn up as fan.

Has not finished in the top five of a LIV individual event this year.

Cameron Smith at the 2022 Masters

Xander Schauffele (25/1)

A regular bridesmaid in the major championship, since 2018 Schauffele has finished in the top-20 in 11 of his 17 major starts, including five top-five finishes. One of those came at 2019 Masters when he finished one shot behind Tiger Woods.

Schauffele has not missed a cut this year and has amassed another five top-20 finishes, but does he get across the winning line enough?

Ranks 9th on Tour for Strokes Gained: Approach to Green which is a positive trend for Augusta.

Collin Morikawa (25/1)

Another stellar iron player with two majors to his name, Morikawa started 2023 with three top-six finishes in four starts.



Morikawa rediscovered his natural left-to-right fade late last year, and the claim that Augusta only yields to those who draw the ball is over-stated. Went close to an victory early in 2023, but was edged out by Max Homa at Torrey Pines.

A tied-sixth finish at Riviera in February and a tied-13th at Sawgrass which included a seven-under 65 suggest he is not too far away.



Finished fifth in last year's Masters after a five-under par final round alongside McIlroy.

Dustin Johnson (25/1)

Won his first green jacket at the highly unusual November Masters in 2020, but moved over to LIV Golf last year. He finished as the rebel tour's number one player, but will he be tuned up for Augusta?