Masters 2023 Champions Dinner: Silent Phil, No LIV talk

AUGUSTA, Ga. No punches were thrown, no tables flipped. The Champions Dinner, the annual gathering of the Masters' most exclusive club, apparently proceeded Tuesday night without a hitch — and, if some past champions are to be believed, without a word from Phil Mickelson.

The three-time champion is one of six members of LIV Golf, the breakaway golf tour currently at war with the golf establishment, who have won at Augusta. For 2023 at least, all players, regardless of tour affiliation, are welcome at the Masters. Given the acrimony — and the lawsuits — that have flown in recent months between Tour and LIV members, it was reasonable to assume there might be some tension in the air when the sides at last gathered in Augusta National's clubhouse.

Whatever tension there might have been dissipated, however, thanks to the fence-mending efforts of longtime Champions Dinner emcee Ben Crenshaw and the weight of history at Augusta National itself. Golfweek reports that former champions Fuzzy Zoeller and Tommy Aaron both said there was no LIV talk whatsoever ... and both noticed that Mickelson sat at one end of a table and said nothing. It's a sharp departure for Mickelson, generally one of the most gregarious individuals in any room.

“We’re just 33 past champions in a room, all trying to get along," Zoeller said. "Nobody said a word about it. Phil sat near the end of the table and kept to himself. He didn’t speak at all.”

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler featured a Texas-style crowd-pleasing menu featuring cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup, Texas ribeye or blackened redfish, and a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with milk & cookies ice cream for dessert. That's enough to put anyone in a good mood.

"I’m sure you’re all wondering about the temperature in the room, it was all calm and cool," Nick Faldo said afterward on Twitter. "Only the tortilla soup was spicy hot!"