Masters 2022 Round 4 live updates: Scottie Scheffler eyes green jacket at Augusta National

USA TODAY Sports
·4 min read
Who will don the green jacket as champion of the 86th Masters?

Scottie Scheffler enters the final round Sunday at Augusta National with a three-shot lead on Australian Cameron Smith. Scheffler was 11-under par through 11 holes during Saturday's third round and threatening to run away with it before stumbling a bit down the stretch. He made bogey on four of the final seven holes to finish at 1-under 71 for the day and 9 under for the tournament.

Smith had the best score of the day with a 4-under 68 to get to 6 under through three rounds. Sungjae Im was third at 4 under, while Charl Schwartzel and Shane Lowry were tied for fourth at 2 under.

Corey Connors and Justin Thomas were 1 under and Danny Willett was even, making just eight golfers at par or better for the tournament through the third round.

ROUND 3 RECAP: Scheffler hangs onto lead, while Woods falls from contention

TIGER TROUBLES: Woods' putter goes ice cold in his worst Masters round ever

SCOTTIE & TIGER: Separated by a generation and 16 strokes at the Masters

Tiger Woods entered Saturday hoping to make a run at another green jacket 14 months after a horrific car accident. Instead, the five-time champion fell out of contention with a 6-over 78 for his worst round ever at Augusta National.

Sunday's final round gets underway 10:10 a.m. ET, with Adam Scott and Cameron Davis the first pairing off. Woods and playing partner Jon Rahm will tee off at 10:50 a.m. Scheffler and Smith tee off at 2:40 p.m. in the final pairing.

The story behind a golf staple

AUGUSTA, Ga. — As catchphrases go, Jim Nantz's "Hello, friends," is, to borrow from another go-to expression, "Better than most."

He's delivered it for countless voicemail messages as well as in an episode of the hit CBS show "How I Met Your Mother." So, how did Nantz coin his signature phrase? There's a good story behind it that dates to almost 20 years ago.

Nantz was as close as father and son could be, and so it came as no surprise that he embraced helping his father, Jim II, endure Alzheimer's with both strength and grace.

It was important to Nantz that his voice be in his father's room, so he made sure his father's assisted-living center in Houston always had his TV schedule. On his way to the 2002 PGA Championship, Nantz visited his dad and told him he was going to deliver a special coded message in the broadcast for him.

With an ever-present smile, a booming voice and a gift for gab, Nantz's father, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 1995 and died in 2008, always owned a room. During the opening to the Saturday show, Nantz started the telecast by saying "Hello, friends," an homage to his Pops, who had a knack for making fast friends.

— Adam Schupak, Golfweek

A special souvenir

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Greg Sissel of Denver was in the right spot at the right time Saturday at Augusta National to make a memory that will last a lifetime.

Sissel was in the gallery to the right of the 10th green as the final group came through in the late afternoon. He watched as Charl Schwartzel bombed a drive 344 yards, leaving a 136-yard approach that he laced perfectly above the hole, with the ball hitting about 10 feet above the hole before rolling back into the bottom of the cup for an eagle.

Schwartzel then pulled the ball from the hole and tossed it into the gallery as the patrons roared.

"We almost left to go to Amen Corner, but we decided to stay and I’m glad we did," Sissel said. "When he threw it up, I said, 'It’s coming our way,' and if my friend had better hands he would have got it, but he fouled it off to me. That was the most exciting shot we’ve seen here."

The eagle was just the 10th on the 10th hole in Masters history but the second this week as Gary Woodland did it during Friday’s second round.

— Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters Round 4 live updates: Scottie Scheffler eyes green jacket

