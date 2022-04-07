Masters 2022 LIVE: Tiger Woods updates, tee times, leaderboard and latest scores from Augusta

(Getty Images)

The Masters is back, and so too is Tiger Woods. Now 25 years after his first victory at Augusta National, the 15-time major winner has made a stunning return to golf’s most iconic tournament, just over a year after a near-fatal car crash threatened to end his legendary career in the sport.

Woods’ latest comeback has dominated the build-up to the 86th Masters, with the 46-year-old only announcing on Tuesday that he was ready to play following months of extensive rehab. The five-time Masters winner said he would not be at Augusta if he did not think he could win the tournament, and a sixth green jacket would eclipse even his remarkable 2019 triumph as the greatest comeback in sports history.

The American gets underway following an afternoon of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, in what is set to be a wide-open field in the first major of the year. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion and Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are notable contenders favoured with the bookies, while Rory McIlroy goes again on his quest to complete a career grand slam. Follow live updates from the opening day’s play of the Masters below:

Masters 2022: LIVE

Tiger Woods tees off on Masters return

-3: Willett (15), Smith (13), Im (5)

-2: Niemann (12), Scheffler (11), Schwartzel (8)

-1: MacIntyre (8)

E: Woods (12)

The Masters: McIlroy underway

19:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Rory McIlroy is underway in the final group of the day, alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka.

McIlroy, of course, is hunting to complete a career grand slam, but one man who has already won the Masters and is now striving for more is Danny Willett - who has just made a lovely birdie at the par-5 15th to move to -3.

The Masters

19:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods at the 12th, which is bringing back all sorts of memories from 2019 as this is really where he got his title charge going on that Sunday three years ago.

He finds the green with his wedge approach, spotting his ball on a nice plane of green to the left of the hole. No danger there.

And that’s another safe par. Woods takes his two-putt and moves on. He’s displaying some incredibly controlled golf out there.

One group ahead, Cameron Smith rolled in a birdie two to move to a share of the lead through 12. The Players champion is certainly playing like a favourite.

The Masters

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods finds the drive he needs on the par-4 11th, right in the middle of the fairway.

With the water threatening on the left of the green, Woods stays right and leaves it short by 10 yards or so.

The chip down the hill was well judged and left Woods with a putt of four feet or so for his par - which he makes. A nice up and down.

But what a start from Im Sung-jae! The South Korean has made birdies at each of his first three holes to surge into the outright lead. Danny Willett has also joined the pack at -2 with birdie at the 13th.

The Masters

18:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods liked the line of his approach into the 10th green, after correcting his drive and finding the hook to curve it around the left-hand bend.

He got unlucky though, with the approach rolling back down the slope when he would have had a birdie putt if it had hung on to the lip.

His chip back up the hill is nicely judged and should lead to a straight-forward par. And he does. It was another tester, actually, down the slope.

Niemann’s lead is short lived, though, as he makes a bogey after finding the greenside bunker.

One group further back, Scottie Scheffler makes his move with back-to-back birdies at No. 8 and No. 9 to move into a share of the lead.

The Masters: Woods saves par

18:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Onto the 9th, Woods hooks his drive into the trees down the left-side of the fairway. Potentially a bit of trouble to come there too.

Oh, there is. Woods finds himself in the straw and under the trees, with bunkers also blocking his approach to the green.

It looked a great effort given the circumstances, catching the lip of the green and just rolling a touch off the front after being caught in the breeze.

However there’s an EAGLE for Niemann! From the fairway, he carries his approach to the top of the slope and rolls it down straight into the hole!

He takes the outright lead at -3!

Woods left himself with some work to do after his chip ran beyond the hole but that’s a nice par save back down the tricky slope to reach the turn at level par.

The Masters: Bogey for Woods

18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods strides down the 8th following another fine drive down the middle of the fairway. Many around Augusta had perhaps expected to see some signs of a limp, but he’s looking pretty good to me.

He waits for the group ahead to move off the green at the par-5, as he lines up a blind, uphill approach. It nestles to the right of the green, with around 40 yards still to go.

The next two shots with his wedge look a little rusty. The first pitch misses the green and the following chip runs eight feet or so beyond the hole. It sets up a tough, but important, par putt - and it misses to the right.

Elsewhere, Talor Gooch, who briefly held the lead at -2, has returned to level par after making a double bogey at the 10th. He sent his drive into the left, which is exactly where you don’t want to go on that hole.

The Masters

17:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods finds himself in a spot of trouble after sending his drive right at the 7th, but he recovers well to hack a draw out of the pine straw and back out onto the fairway. His shot nestles short of the bunkers, under the elevated green.

Sensational. Tiger’s pitch lands to within a couple of feet and he taps in for his par.

Elsewhere, previous champion Danny Willett has just guided a lovely putt to move to -1 at the turn.

The Masters: Woods makes birdie

17:33 , Jamie Braidwood

WOW. Tiger Woods has landed his tee shot at the par-3 6th to within a foot on the hole! Goosebumps.

He was robbed of a birdie at the previous hole. Woods makes no mistake this time. He moves -1 through six holes with his first birdie of the week.

The Masters

17:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods found the fairway at the 5th to leave himself 215 yards or so to green - and that’s his best shot of the day so far! He finds the top shelf of the green with a lovely approach, the ball just rolling a touch down the slope, but that sets up a good chance for birdie.

You’re kidding! Woods can’t believe it. The birdie putt was on line and Woods had raised his putter in anticipation of the celebration, only for it to lip out. A tough break.

Cameron Smith, one of the favourites this week following his recent victory at the Players Championship, made a horror start with a double bogey at the 1st. He’s got one back though, with a sublime chip-in at the 4th.

The Masters

17:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Onto the par-3 4th for Woods now. His iron is hung high into the sky and his ball stops dead on the front slope of the green, before trickling a touch further down the slope away from pin. Still, that’s in a good position. Niemann, who birdied the previous hole, has landed his tee shot within five or six feet.

Woods safely makes his two-putt to stay at even par. Only seven players are under par for now - Niemann is one of them after back-to-back birdies, following his opening bogey.

The Masters

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

After a misty and overcast morning, it’s turning into a perfect afternoon at Augusta. That blue sky is just what we expect.

Woods retains the honour off the tee after pars for Oosthuizen and Niemann and he stays out of trouble by going left on the short par-4 3rd.

It leaves him with an uphill pitch from 140 yards or so, which he hangs into the stiff breeze. It catches the edge of the green before just rolling off into the fringe - but that’s still in a good position.

It’s good enough to open up the possibility of putting from off the green. He doesn’t quite get the roll, though, as the slope takes over but he moves on with his par.

The Masters

16:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods’ drive on the par-5 second fades slightly right, but he’s much happier with that one as it twirls his club and picks up his tee while watching it land short of the right-side bunker. Joaquin Niemann, who has very much found himself centre stage playing alongside Woods today, shows how short he was as he carries the bunker comfortably with his drive.

Woods stays right with his second shot, but he likes its direction as he sets off on a walk after it. It lands short of the green but in a good position to potentially make an up and down for birdie. The hole is pinned in a shallow far left corner on the green.

The pitch has a nice line but skids to a halt about 15 feet short. He gave the birdie a chance but it slides a touch left of the hole, so he moves on with another solid par.

The Masters: Woods saves par on opening hole

16:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Faced with a tough uphill chip, Woods looks to bump his shot from one lower tier to the upper level. It stops a few feet short of the pin, but holds onto that upper tier.

But how about that putt! Woods rolls in a 10-footer to take par on the opening hole. He made that look easy.

The Masters

16:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods’ walk down the first fairway looked similar to a leading player approaching the 18th green on the final day, given the amount of patrons packed behind the ropes.

His drive down the right stopped short of fairway bunker but landed under the branches of the nearby pine trees.

Woods, standing uphill, was able to lift onto the front of the green, only for the ball to dribble down the slope and onto the fringe - so work to do to come away with an opening par.

Meanwhile, Harrington has reached the turn at -1. A fine start from the three-time major champion as he approaches Amen Corner.

The Masters: Woods underway

16:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Here he is. After everything he has been through over the last 14 months, Tiger Woods is stood on the 1st tee at Augusta, driver in hand.

Dressed in a bright pink shirt, he stands out as the aerial shots show thousands of patrons gathered around the tee box and packed down the outside of the fairway.

Woods goes right. He’s clearly not happy with where he’s sent his opening drive, but his Masters is underway. And that’s a remarkable statement in itself.

16:01 , Tom Kershaw

The Masters: Higgs takes share of lead

16:00 , Tom Kershaw

Before Woods tees off in five minutes, Harry Higgs has surged into a share of the lead. The American bogeyed the opening hole but has since made a hat-trick of birdies. Higgs has never won on the PGA Tour but he did finish in a tie for fourth at the PGA Championship last year.

The Masters: Woods warms up

15:48 , Tom Kershaw

A huge crowd have unsurprisingly gathered to watch Tiger Woods complete his warm-up. There is little over 15 minutes until the five-time Masters champion makes his return.

The Masters: Molinari struggles early on

15:45 , Tom Kershaw

It’s been a tough start for Francesco Molinari, who held off Tiger Woods to win The Open in 2018 but couldn’t withstand fate a year later at Augusta. Molinari had held the 54-hole lead but made a double-bogey after finding the water at the 12th, clearing the way for Woods to clinch a remarkable 15th major of his career.

It doesn’t look like the Italian will be mounting a challenge this year, though. He has struggled with form and injury, falling to No 185 in the world rankings, and has made three bogeys in his first six holes.

The Masters: Harrington sets early pace

15:35 , Tom Kershaw

Padraig Harrington sets early pace at Augusta

The Masters: Harrington holes huge putt to stay in red

15:23 , Tom Kershaw

Padraig Harrington’s strong start looked like being eradicated after a bogey at the fifth. But after missing the green by some distance at the par-3 6th, he holes a huge 76ft putt to stay at -1!

The Masters: Woods tees off at 4.04pm

15:10 , Tom Kershaw

We’re less than an hour away from the return of Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion gets underway at 4.04pm BST alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

Tiger Woods timeline: From near-fatal car crash to Masters comeback

The Masters: Migliozzi takes share of lead

15:00 , Tom Kershaw

Guido Migliozzi has made a fine start to his round with birdies at 2 and 3 to join Harrington out in front. The 25-year-old Italian is making his Masters debut but has plenty of credentials behind him, with two wins on the European Tour and a fourth-place finish on his maiden US Open start last year.

14:52 , Tom Kershaw

The Masters: Harrington takes outright lead

14:43 , Tom Kershaw

Rory McIlroy quipped earlier this week that he didn’t realise Padraig Harrington was playing this week at Augusta before the pair played a practice round together. He won’t make that mistake now because the Ryder Cup captain is in the outright lead after back-to-back birdies at 3 and 4.

The Masters: Spaun feels wrath of Augusta

14:38 , Tom Kershaw

JJ Spaun tasted glory on the PGA Tour for the first time last week when he won the Valero Texas Open. Augusta is a different kind of animal though and the American is feeling the brunt of it already. A nightmare on the green at the short par-4 3rd leads to a double-bogey before his woes are reinforced at the par-3 4th after finding the bunker off the tee. He’s currently bottom of the field.

The Masters: Higgo birdies the first

14:24 , Tom Kershaw

Garrick Higgo, the 22-year-old from South Africa, is playing in his first Masters this week. He has benefitted from lots of advice from Gary Player, though, and uses it to great advantage with a birdie at the first. An impressive start from Higgo, who won on the PGA Tour in just his second start last year.

Danny Willett: ‘I would go to the ends of the earth to win another major’

14:21 , Tom Kershaw

Danny Willett, the 2016 champion, is out on the practice putting green. He gets underway in an hour’s time. He spoke to The Independent about recovering from a dramatic fall after winning the green jacket six years ago and why he’d go through it all again to win another major.

Danny Willett: ‘I would go to the ends of the earth to win another major’

The Masters: Woods’ historic comeback

14:19 , Tom Kershaw

Of course, Tiger Woods has already completed one Lazarus-like comeback at Augusta, when he surged through the field as others faltered on the final day in 2019 to clinch a remarkable 15th major.

The Masters: Weir struggles at first

14:10 , Tom Kershaw

It’s been a less than spectacular start for 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, though. The Canadian makes a double-bogey at the first, after falling short with his approach and then three-putting on the green.

The Masters: Harrington in second group

13:53 , Tom Kershaw

The next group to go off the first includes 2021 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington. The Irishman is playing at The Masters for the first time since 2015 and it’s been ten years since he last made the cut, finishing T8 in 2012. There are no problems here, though. He finds the middle of the fairway and then sticks his approach to just 6ft.

The Masters: Olazabal begins with a birdie

13:49 , Tom Kershaw

As cool as you like. Olazabal claimed the Green Jacket in 1994 and 1999. Now, 23 years on from that second victory, the Spaniard rolls in a birdie putt from the fringe at the first hole.

The Masters gets underway

13:46 , Tom Kershaw

And The Masters is now officially underway! The first group have teed off as a two-ball, with two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal partnering JJ Spaun, who was the last player to qualify for the tournament after winning the Valero Open in Texas last week. It was the 31-year-old’s first win on the PGA Tour.

The Masters honorary starters

13:44 , Tom Kershaw

The opening tee ceremony has taken place with honorary starters Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hitting drives down the first on a misty morning in Augusta. Lee Elder, the first African-American to play in the Masters, took part in the ceremony last year but sadly passed away in November.

Bubba Watson: ‘You reach a breaking point, I thought I was going to die’

13:36 , Tom Kershaw

Ten years after Bubba Watson’s remarkable shot out of the woods on the 10th hole to win a playoff at Augusta 2012, he spoke to The Independent about how his success and anxiety intertwined, leaving him in hospital rooms fearing the worst, and coming out on the other side.

Bubba Watson: ‘You reach breaking point, I thought I was going to die’

Matsuyama hoping injuries don’t hinder defence

13:26 , Tom Kershaw

Hideki Matsuyama is optimistic of being 100 per cent fit for the defence of his Masters title, but already dreading the prospect of no longer being the reigning champion.

Matsuyama pulled out of the Players Championship shortly before the start of the first round with a back injury and then withdrew midway through his second round of the Valero Texas Open last week with a neck problem.

Speaking via an interpreter at Augusta National on Tuesday, Matsuyama said: “I’ve had a lot of treatment and just came from the practice range and really feel good.

“It’s probably the best I have felt in a long time so I am looking forward to Thursday and hopefully will be 100 per cent by then.

“It’s been a great year. It’s great to be back here at Augusta. I feel very proud and honoured to be here as the defending champion. The last couple of weeks, though, have been a struggle. Hopefully I can find my game and be a worthy defending champion.”

New world No 1 Scheffler confident of contending

13:19 , Tom Kershaw

World number one Scottie Scheffler believes he has learnt from the very best as he bids to overcome a lack of Masters experience to contend for a first major title.

Scheffler has played just nine majors in his career and twice at Augusta National, although he finished 19th on his debut in 2020 and 18th last year.

The 25-year-old American had the advantage of being drawn alongside five-time champion Tiger Woods for the final round in 2020 and three-time winner Phil Mickelson for the first two rounds last year, while his caddie Ted Scott was on the bag when Bubba Watson won in both 2012 and 2014.

“I’ve gotten a decent bit of advice, but I’ve also had a lot of good experience around this golf course,” Scheffler said. “I think I learn a lot by watching guys play and watching them practice and hit shots.

“I’ve been fortunate. I played the first two rounds last year with Phil and then in 2020 I got paired with Tiger on Sunday. So I got some pretty good experience just watching them kind of manage their way around the golf course and how they play shots and certain stuff like that.

“I’m approaching this week definitely hopeful that I can contend, but that starts with having a good round on Thursday. For me, I’m just trying to prepare, make sure I’m properly rested.

“My game feels like it’s in a pretty good spot, but I’m just going to go through my usual preparation and approach the week just like I always have.”

Woods confident he can challenge for victory

13:09 , Tom Kershaw

Tiger Woods didn’t just confirm that he was physically able to participate at a press conference on Tuesday but insisted that he believes he is ready to contend for the Green Jacket.

“I do [think I can win] - I can hit it just fine,” he said. “I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint.

“Walking is the hard part. This course is not an easy walk to begin with. Now, give the condition my leg is in, it is more difficult. You know, 72 holes is a long road and it’s going to be a tough challenge, but a challenge that I’m up for.

“I love competing and feel like if I can still compete at the highest level. I don’t show up to an event unless I think I can win it. There will be a day when it won’t happen, and I’ll know when that is, but physically the challenge this week is I don’t have to worry about the ball-striking, it’s actually just the hills out here. It’s going to be a major marathon.”

Tiger Woods’ aura reigns supreme as the impossible beckons at Augusta

12:59 , Tom Kershaw

Tiger Woods’ aura reigns supreme as the impossible beckons at Augusta

The Masters: Round One tee times

12:53 , Tom Kershaw

Here are the adjusted tee times for round one in full.

All times BST. Players from the USA unless stated otherwise.

1330 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun

1341 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (a)

1352 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1403 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1414 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

1425 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

1436 Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

1447 Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (a)

1509 Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1520 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1531 Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1542 Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1553 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng)

1604 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1615 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

1626 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

1646 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (a)

1659 Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ

1710 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus)

1721 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (a)

1732 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1743 Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)

1754 Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1805 Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (a)

1827 Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1838 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III

1849 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns

1900 Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1911 Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1922 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele

1933 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Woods makes spectacular return at Augusta

12:51 , Tom Kershaw

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods on day one at Augusta. The 15-time major champion will be teeing off at 4.04pm BST alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. Conditions on the course are slightly soft after thunderstorms overnight that have caused the first round tee times to be pushed back by half an hour.

The Masters 2022

12:46 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as The Masters gets underway at Augusta National.

The build-up to golf’s first major of the year has been dominated by the spectacular return of Tiger Woods, who confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that he would play his first top-level competition since his near-fatal car crash 14 months ago.

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion after his thrilling victory last year while Jon Rahm is the bookmakers’ favourite heading into the first round. Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith are also strong contenders after brilliant starts to 2022, although nobody has been in as great form as Scottie Scheffler. The new world No 1 comes into the tournament on the back of winning three events in his last five appearances on the PGA Tour.