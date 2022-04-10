The Masters live stream: How can I watch 2022 final round on TV and online in UK today?

Malik Ouzia
·1 min read
The final round of the Masters promises to produce yet more memorable moments around Augusta National.

Scottie Scheffler heads out on course today looking to protect his three-shot lead, with Cameron Smith perhaps his only true rival to the Green Jacket at this stage.

There is plenty of intrigue further down the leaderboard as the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Danny Willett look to secure a strong finish.

And then there’s Tiger Woods, who teased us all with some wonderful golf during his one-under opening round on his return from injury.

Here’s all you need to know about how to follow the action...

How to watch the Masters 2022

TV channel: The Masters will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Sky Sports Golf’s coverage begins with Featured Groups from 3pm, with various hole-by-hole options also available on the red button, before more comprehensive coverage starts from 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action live on mobile, tablet or desktop via the SkyGo app.

