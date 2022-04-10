Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard, tee times and latest scores as Scottie Scheffler takes lead into final round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Braidwood
·9 min read
Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard, tee times and latest scores as Scottie Scheffler takes lead into final round
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer

Follow live updates from the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler aims to win a first major title and cement his status as World No. 1 at Augusta National. Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the last day after reaching -9 thanks to a round of 1, but a late stumble at the 18th hole has opened the door to Cameron Smith who shot a suberb 68 to emerge as the leading challenger.

Both players arrived at Augusta in excellent form, with Scheffler winning three of his last five starts and Smith recently claiming the Players Championship, and the American was set to take a commanding lead into the final day before finding the trees and making a bogey at the final hole. Sungjae Jim is five shots behind Scheffler in third place while Shane Lowry and Charl Schwarzel came into the final day a further shot off the pace.

Danny Willett, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson will be looking to stay in the top ten, but are surely too far behind to mount a challenge. Elsewhere, Tiger Woods will close his remarkable return to The Masters after making the cut for the weekend. He shot a 78 on Saturday to fall away from contention but the five-time Masters winner remains one of the stories of the week following his comeback from a near-fatal car crash.

Follow live coverage and latest scores from the final round of The Masters below:

Masters 2022 leaderboard

  • -9: Scheffler (7:40pm)

  • -6: Smith (7:40pm)

  • -4: Im (7:30pm)

  • -2: Lowry (7:30pm), Schwartzel (7:20pm)

  • Selected others: Thomas (-1), McIlroy (E), Woods (+7)

  • Final round tee times

Masters 2022

19:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s full live coverage of the final day of The Masters, with the leaders just about to get underway.

So far today Min Woo Lee has made an extraordinary start and has reached the turn in -5. That moves him inside the top 10.

Tiger Woods is coming to the end of his round and is +4 through 16.

Masters 2022

19:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Masters 2022: The rise of Scottie Scheffler

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

13 Feb 2022: Wins first professional event at WM Phoenix Open in playoff against Patrick Cantlay

6 March 2022: Wins Arnold Palmer Invitationa by one stroke, his second win in three starts

27 March 2022: Wins World Matchplay Championships, beating Kevin Kisner in the final

28 March 2022: Becomes new World No. 1 and sets new record for fastest ascent after first Tour win, his 42 days beating the previous held by Tiger Woods (252 days)

9 April 2022: Takes three-shot lead into the final round of The Masters

Masters 2022: Smith previews battle with Scheffler

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Smith has already proved he has the game for the big occasion after winning the Players Championship earlier this season and the Australian has put himself into contention following yesterday’s sublime 68.

Smith also has the experience of finishing runner-up to Dustin Johnson in The Masters in 2020 and will be looking to go one step further today at August.

“I think you have to stay really patient through the front. There are a couple of birdie opportunities, but I think the back nine is obviously where the tournament will be decided," he said. "You can give yourself plenty of looks if you’re hitting it good.

“Hopefully everything just falls into place. I can’t control what anyone else is going to do tomorrow. So just go out there and really focus on myself.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Masters 2022: Lowry frustrated to be seven shots behind

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Shane Lowry was just three shots behind Scottie Scheffler early in his round yesterday, before a string of bogeys on his back nine saw him to fall seven shots off the pace.

Still, the former Open champion, will be looking to secure a top-5 finish today.

"I’m still lying top five at the Masters so it’s pretty good showing so far," he told RTÉ Sport yesterday.

"The long and short of it is that I feel like I played the golf today to be going out in the final group tomorrow.

"I was a bit average on the back nine. It is what it is, nothing I can do about it now. I’ll have a late tee time tomorrow again and I’ll shoot the best score that I can.

"I’m excited about where my game is but people don’t realise how much I want this so it’s just hard to take right now."

Masters 2022: Scheffler is relishing ‘fight’ with Smith

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

“It should be a great fight,” Scheffler said after his 71. “Obviously Cam is a tremendous player, he’s got a fantastic short game and he’s coming off a huge win at The Players.

“Both of us are in good form so I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge of playing with him. For me, being in this position, it’s nice to be in control of the golf tournament.

“And all I’m trying to do out there is be committed to my shots and execute, and after that it’s not really up to me.”

Masters 2022: Scheffler is relishing ‘fight’ with Smith

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler said he was relishing a “fight” with nearest rival Cameron Smith as he closed in on a first major title in the The Masters.

Scheffler was six shots clear of the field after eight holes of the third round at Augusta National, but eventually had to settle for a three-stroke advantage as the Australian produced the lowest round of the day – a 68 – in testing conditions.

Scottie Scheffler is relishing ‘fight’ with Cameron Smith at The Masters

Masters 2022: ‘I had zero feel for greens’ – Tiger Woods putting woes lead to worst Masters score

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Tiger Woods admitted he had “zero feel” for the greens at Augusta National as he slumped to his worst ever score at The Masters.

Woods four-putted the fifth hole and three-putted six times in a miserable third round of 78, eclipsing his previous highest score of 77 on his debut as an amateur in 1995.

The 46-year-old at least maintained his sense of humour when asked what he struggled with, replying with a smile: “I was hitting too many putts.

“It was like practice putting. I hit 1,000 putts out there today. I just had zero feel for the greens and it showed. I did what I needed to do ball striking-wise, but I did absolutely the exact opposite on the greens.

“I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball. Posture, feel, my right hand, my release, I just couldn’t find it. With as many putts as I had you’d think I’d have figured it out somewhere along the line, but it just didn’t happen.”

Masters 2022: How to watch online and on TV in the UK today

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Scottie Scheffler will take a three-shot lead into the final round of The Masters as he bids to cement his position as world No 1 with a first major title.

Scheffler was the sixth player in tournament history to hold a five-shot lead at the halfway stage, with four of the previous five going on to claim the green jacket at Augusta National.

The 25-year-old American looked odds on to make it five out of six as he extended his lead to six shots after eight holes on Saturday and was still five ahead with five holes to play, but a late stumble at least partially opened the door for the chasing pack.

Australia’s Cameron Smith is his nearest challenger, three strokes behind following a superb 68 - the only competitor to break 70 - with South Korea’s Sungjae Im two shots further back following a 71.

Here’s how to watch on TV tonight

How to watch The Masters 2022 online and on TV in the UK today

Masters 2022: Sunday hole locations

17:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 4

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

3.10pm BST: Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

3.20pm BST: Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel

3.30pm BST: Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

3.40pm BST: Max Homa, Bubba Watson

3.50pm BST: Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods

4pm BST: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

4.10pm BST: Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III

4.20pm BST: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

4.30pm BST: Kevin Na, Seamus Power

4.50pm BST: Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

5.10pm BST: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

5.20pm BST: Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

5.30pm BST: JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee

5.40pm BST: Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

5.50pm BST: Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

6pm BST: Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

6.10pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

6.30pm BST: Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

6.40pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

6.50pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

7pm BST: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

7.10pm BST: Corey Conners, Danny Willett

7.20pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

7.40pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith

Good afternoon

12:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independen’t live coverage of the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler aims to win a first major title and cement his status as World No. 1 at Augusta National. Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the last day after reaching -9 thanks to a round of 1, but late a stumble at the 18th hole has opened the door to Cameron Smith who shot a suberb 68 to emerge as the leading challenger.

Both players arrived at Augusta in excellent form, with Scheffler winning three of his last five starts and Smith recently claiming the Players Championship, and the American was set to take a commanding lead into the final day before finding the trees and making a bogey at the final hole. Sungjae Jim is five shots behind Scheffler in third place while Shane Lowry and Charl Schwarzel came into the final day a further shot off the pace.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Scottie Scheffler takes five-shot lead and Tiger Woods makes cut

    Follow live updates and scores from the second day of the Masters

  • Masters 2022 final round live: score and latest updates from Augusta

    Final round tee times Masters leaderboard in full Scottie Scheffler's lead cut after Cameron Smith makes charge to set up final round showdown

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin lead Capitals past Penguins, 6-3

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd — sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a two-on-one. The Capitals have won two second straight to move four points behind Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolita

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in