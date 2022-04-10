Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest scores as Scheffler leads Smith while McIlroy makes stunning charge

Follow live updates from the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler aims to win a first major title and cement his status as World No. 1 at Augusta National. Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the last day after reaching -9 thanks to a round of 1, but a late stumble at the 18th hole has opened the door to Cameron Smith who shot a suberb 68 to emerge as the leading challenger.

Masters 2022 leaderboard

-10: Scheffler (12)

-6: McIlroy (17)

-4: Smith (12)

-3: Zalatoris (67), Morikawa (17), Lowry (13)

Selected others: E: Thomas, Johnson; +13 Woods (78)

Masters 2022: Triple bogey for Smith

22:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Smith knew this is where it was heading after finding the water. After that stunning birdie at the 11th, his hopes have surely gone now.

Scheffler still had eight feet to go for par after his ultra-safe tee shot but makes it. Smith is six shots back now and McIlroy is Scheffler’s closest competitor at -6.

Masters 2022: Par for McIlroy

22:28 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy can’t find the slope on the 16th green to get the ball to run back towards the hole. He gave the birdie putt a shot and makes the par save, but remains -6. Just two holes to go - and his drive at 17 has not helped.

Masters 2022: Smith in the water!

22:27 , Jamie Braidwood

But Augusta giveth, Augusta taketh away.

Smith is in the water at the 12th after finding the drink with his tee shot at the par-3.

He let go of his club as soon as he hit it.

What a let off for Scheffler - it means that even after sending his tee shot well left, he’s still in a good position.

Huge mistake from the Australian.

Masters 2022: Birdie for Smith!

22:24 , Jamie Braidwood

What a make from Smith! This is a huge birdie at the notoriously tough 11th. Landing on the green in two and within 15 feet was impressive enough, draining the speedy putt downhill was special.

It turns the pressure on Scheffler who left himself with work to do to make his par. That’s clutch, though. Scheffler makes to ensure Smith is only getting to three back.

Masters 2022: McIlroy second

22:14 , Jamie Braidwood

And just like that, McIlroy is in a tie for second at -6.

But he will know that he’s just missed a chance at the par-5 15th. His drive down the left took the option of going for the green in two out of the equation and the pitch into the green left with with 12 feet for birdie.

It was a tough putt and the line was good, but it just didn’t have the pace. Three holes to go...

Masters 2022: Bogey. bogey

22:10 , Jamie Braidwood

After those two tee shots, what were the odds that it would be Scheffler that made bogey?

That’s just what has happened though, after his pitch back up hill from the bank ran a few feet long of the hole. The putt back down missed to the left and that might give Smith some hope.

But no! That was a shaky looking putt. Both players make bogey.

Masters 2022

22:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Smith ends up right amongst the bushes at the 10th but is able to pop it out despite catching some branches on his back swing. Scheffler misses the green and finds himself down the bank to the left.

Smith plays a cracker with his third to give him a chance of par, landing his wedge to six feet.

Masters 2022

21:59 , Jamie Braidwood

The back nine of Sunday is where they say the Masters begins. Scheffler gets us going with a super draw around the dog-leg. Smith, though, has gone too far left. This could be trouble for him.

McIlroy saves par at the 14th thanks to a brilliant chip that broke back down the slope and towards the hole. He is such a fun player to watch on this form.

And the 15th is coming up...

Masters 2022

21:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Onto the 9th already. Scheffler and Smith have both hit nice approaches into the green, both around 10 feet from the hole.

Chances for both but they slide by.

Everyone is talking about McIlroy, though. He hits his drive at 14 down the left. He’ll be hoping that’s ok...

Masters 2022: EAGLE for McIlroy!

21:42 , Jamie Braidwood

This is stunning from McIlroy! He carries the creek at the par-5 13th to land his second shot to within 10 feet! And with that, you just knew the eagle was going to follow - and it does!

He is now just five shots back and is -7 through 13 holes! A madness!

Morikawa follows him by eagling the 13th too.

Masters 2022: Smith scrambles for par

21:40 , Jamie Braidwood

An important up and down for Smith, as he clings on to -7. His drive at the par-5 7th landed in the fairway bunker and his third stroke cleared the green, hitting the grandstand. From there, down a tricky bank, he was able to scramble up and down thanks to a fine chip into the front section.

Scheffler’s par was much more straight-forward.

Masters 2022: Birdie, birdie

21:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Smith ends up being a touch further from the hole so goes first, the birdie never in doubt.

It adds extra pressure to Scheffler’s effort but he responds but also making his three.

As you were, but both players are now a shot further ahead of McIlroy - who is somehow in this.

Masters 2022

21:18 , Jamie Braidwood

How about this. Scheffler lands a wedge at the 7th to within five feet of the hole, only for Smith to respond by knocking his approach shot to four feet.

Birdie chances coming up for both.

At the 11th, McIlroy nails a tricky putt to save his par after his chip steamed long on the tricky green. Another big save to maintain tahat momentum.

Masters 2022

21:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Another hole down for Scheffler at the par-3 6th. Both me and Smith ended up in similar positions on the large green and were faced with long putts but they get the job done to move on.

Now how low can McIlroy go... He’s at the tough 11th hole and has kept right to avoid the water on the left.

Masters 2022: Birdie chip-in for McIlroy!

21:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Incredible! McIlroy continues his charge with his fifth birdie of the day at the 10th!

It’s another extraordinary shot, too, as he chips in from the back of the green.

He’s now only two shots behind Smith and second place!

Masters 2022: Smith saves par

21:00 , Jamie Braidwood

It was important for Smith to do that. His first par of the day stops the run of bogeys. Now he must get that early spark back. The Scheffler chip-in looks like to have thrown him off.

Masters 2022

20:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Smith gets a big break at the par-4 4th as his drive down the left of the fairway somehow manages to fall between the two bunkers. He is then unable to find the upper tier of the green, though, leaving a tricky two-putt to come.

Scheffler makes it there and will have a shot at birdie.

Masters 2022: Bogey for Smith

20:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Two birdies followed now by two bogeys for Cameron Smith. His tee shot at the par-3 4th caught the bunker of the front of the green leaving Smith with such a tough putt as there was no room with the pin also being at the front. The par putt from seven feet misses and with Scheffler making par, the lead is now at four.

Masters 2022: Birdie for McIlroy

20:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Another birdie and now up into a tie for third! McIlroy is having another fine run at Augusta but like it has sometimes done in previous years, it has come too late and only once the leaders had pulled too far away. That will only add to the frustration of his week but he is at least enjoying this round. He’s -4 through eight holes for his day, -3 overall.

Masters 2022: Chip-in birdie for Scheffler!

20:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Extraordinary. Scheffler and Smith are going to have the same chip at the 3rd after both missing the green. Scheffler ended up having a look at the flag from the pine straw but hit the bank and saw it tumble back. Smith was on the other side and needed to take a drop to avoid the scoreboard and lands it in the same position.

Smith has to mark his ball as Scheffler goes first... AND HE CHIPS IT IN FOR BIRDIE! THAT’S INSANE!

Smith now has to follow that, from the same position! The Australian can only run it 15 feet behind the hole and now faces a tough putt for par. What a turnaround.

And Smith can’t make his par, either, so that’s two-shot swing at the top after it looked like Scheffler was in trouble after his drive.

Masters 2022: Trouble for Scheffler?

20:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Pressure...

With Smith cutting his lead to one, Scheffler has now sent his drive at the 3rd a good 40 yards to the left of the fairway and into the trees. Trouble awaits, perhaps, depending on where it lies.

Shane Lowry has had to hit a provisional ball off the tee at the par-3 4th... He sent his first one well wide of the green.

Masters 2022: Birdie for McIlroy

20:21 , Jamie Braidwood

What a putt! After saving par at the last McIlroy makes another lengthy one! This was even further out, from the fringes of the green, but he rolls it in from 30 feet or to get down to -2.

Masters 2022: Another birdie for Smith!

20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Smith has given himself a lengthy eagle chance at the par-5 2nd. It’s fast and downhill as Smith trickles towards the hole... and it runs well back.

Scheffler landed in the greenside bunker with his third shot. It left him a shot at birdie from 12 feet but it faded away to the left.

Now can Smith convert? He does! Right in the middle! Smith opens with two birdies and suddenly Scheffler’s lead is one!

Masters 2022

20:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Tiger Woods: “It’s crazy. Joaquin Niemann wasn’t born [when he won here for the first time in 25 years ago]. This tournament means so much to me and my family. The year I was born was the first time a Black man played at Augusta. He was there when I won [in 1997]. My mother was there, and she was there today.

“I don’t know [what’s next]. Three weeks ago I didn’t know if I was going to play. I’ve got a lot of work to do. There was not a lot of endurance in my leg. That’s one of the things we’re going to have to work on. I won’t be playing a full schedule ever again. I’m going to play the big events. But I am looking forward to St Andrews. It’s my favourite course in the world and I will be there. But we’ll see.

Masters 2022: McIlroy saves par

20:10 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy left himself with a huge birdie putt at the par-3 6th - probably about 50 or 60 feet, an uphill to an upper tier. He managed to get it to maybe 10 feet, but sinks the par putt to stay at -1.

Masters 2022: Woods completes week

20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant pictures as Tiger Woods brings his Masters return to a close.

Masters 2022: Birdie for Smith

19:57 , Jamie Braidwood

A brilliant start for Cameron Smith as he increases the pressure of Scheffler but cutting his lead to two thanks to a birdie on the opening hole.

His approach into the green left him with an eight foot putt and Smith confidently walks away with his birdie. That putter will be crucial in his attempts to claim the green jacket.

Scheffler moves on with his par, which is an excellent save in its own right.

Masters 2022: Woods at 18

19:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Now this is brilliant. Tiger Woods, in Sunday red, makes his way up to the 18th green to a standing ovation from Augusta.

What an effort he’s put in this week. He may be finishing at +13, but his opening round of 71 will live long in the memory, as will his fight since.

There’s no doubt that he’s been suffering more physically as the week has gone on. But he’s left everything out there.

Woods closes his sensational return with par as is greeted as if he’s won The Masters as he makes his way back to the clubhouse.

Masters 2022

19:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Scheffler immediately finds himself in a tough spot at the first. After his drive was sent to the left, his approach out of the pine straw carried the green and ended down the bank. His chip back uphill is lovely, though, and rolls to a couple of feet of the pin.

Masters 2022: Lee continues stunning run

19:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Min Woo Lee is now at -6 for his round after his latest birdie at the 9th. After starting the day 13 shots behind the leader, he’s up and into a tie of fourth place.

Masters 2022: Birdie for McIlroy

19:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Rory McIlroy is off to a fine start. After a birdie at the first, McIlroy gets himself back down into the red for the first time since Thursday after an excellent approach into the par-4 3rd.

Masters 2022: Scheffler underway

19:46 , Jamie Braidwood

And we’re off. Scheffler gets his final round underway with a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith, but sends his drive wide left on the par-4 1st, which has played as a tricky hole this week. Both Scheffler and Smith have bogeyed this hole in their previous three rounds.

Masters 2022

19:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s full live coverage of the final day of The Masters, with the leaders just about to get underway.

So far today Min Woo Lee has made an extraordinary start and has reached the turn in -5. That moves him inside the top 10.

Tiger Woods is coming to the end of his round and is +4 through 16.

Masters 2022

19:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Masters 2022: The rise of Scottie Scheffler

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

13 Feb 2022: Wins first professional event at WM Phoenix Open in playoff against Patrick Cantlay

6 March 2022: Wins Arnold Palmer Invitationa by one stroke, his second win in three starts

27 March 2022: Wins World Matchplay Championships, beating Kevin Kisner in the final

28 March 2022: Becomes new World No. 1 and sets new record for fastest ascent after first Tour win, his 42 days beating the previous held by Tiger Woods (252 days)

9 April 2022: Takes three-shot lead into the final round of The Masters

Masters 2022: Smith previews battle with Scheffler

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Smith has already proved he has the game for the big occasion after winning the Players Championship earlier this season and the Australian has put himself into contention following yesterday’s sublime 68.

Smith also has the experience of finishing runner-up to Dustin Johnson in The Masters in 2020 and will be looking to go one step further today at August.

“I think you have to stay really patient through the front. There are a couple of birdie opportunities, but I think the back nine is obviously where the tournament will be decided," he said. "You can give yourself plenty of looks if you’re hitting it good.

“Hopefully everything just falls into place. I can’t control what anyone else is going to do tomorrow. So just go out there and really focus on myself.”

Masters 2022: Lowry frustrated to be seven shots behind

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Shane Lowry was just three shots behind Scottie Scheffler early in his round yesterday, before a string of bogeys on his back nine saw him to fall seven shots off the pace.

Still, the former Open champion, will be looking to secure a top-5 finish today.

"I’m still lying top five at the Masters so it’s pretty good showing so far," he told RTÉ Sport yesterday.

"The long and short of it is that I feel like I played the golf today to be going out in the final group tomorrow.

"I was a bit average on the back nine. It is what it is, nothing I can do about it now. I’ll have a late tee time tomorrow again and I’ll shoot the best score that I can.

"I’m excited about where my game is but people don’t realise how much I want this so it’s just hard to take right now."

Masters 2022: Scheffler is relishing ‘fight’ with Smith

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

“It should be a great fight,” Scheffler said after his 71. “Obviously Cam is a tremendous player, he’s got a fantastic short game and he’s coming off a huge win at The Players.

“Both of us are in good form so I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge of playing with him. For me, being in this position, it’s nice to be in control of the golf tournament.

“And all I’m trying to do out there is be committed to my shots and execute, and after that it’s not really up to me.”

Masters 2022: Scheffler is relishing ‘fight’ with Smith

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler said he was relishing a “fight” with nearest rival Cameron Smith as he closed in on a first major title in the The Masters.

Scheffler was six shots clear of the field after eight holes of the third round at Augusta National, but eventually had to settle for a three-stroke advantage as the Australian produced the lowest round of the day – a 68 – in testing conditions.

Scottie Scheffler is relishing ‘fight’ with Cameron Smith at The Masters

Masters 2022: ‘I had zero feel for greens’ – Tiger Woods putting woes lead to worst Masters score

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Tiger Woods admitted he had “zero feel” for the greens at Augusta National as he slumped to his worst ever score at The Masters.

Woods four-putted the fifth hole and three-putted six times in a miserable third round of 78, eclipsing his previous highest score of 77 on his debut as an amateur in 1995.

The 46-year-old at least maintained his sense of humour when asked what he struggled with, replying with a smile: “I was hitting too many putts.

“It was like practice putting. I hit 1,000 putts out there today. I just had zero feel for the greens and it showed. I did what I needed to do ball striking-wise, but I did absolutely the exact opposite on the greens.

“I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball. Posture, feel, my right hand, my release, I just couldn’t find it. With as many putts as I had you’d think I’d have figured it out somewhere along the line, but it just didn’t happen.”

Masters 2022: How to watch online and on TV in the UK today

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Scottie Scheffler will take a three-shot lead into the final round of The Masters as he bids to cement his position as world No 1 with a first major title.

Scheffler was the sixth player in tournament history to hold a five-shot lead at the halfway stage, with four of the previous five going on to claim the green jacket at Augusta National.

The 25-year-old American looked odds on to make it five out of six as he extended his lead to six shots after eight holes on Saturday and was still five ahead with five holes to play, but a late stumble at least partially opened the door for the chasing pack.

Australia’s Cameron Smith is his nearest challenger, three strokes behind following a superb 68 - the only competitor to break 70 - with South Korea’s Sungjae Im two shots further back following a 71.

Here’s how to watch on TV tonight

How to watch The Masters 2022 online and on TV in the UK today

Masters 2022: Sunday hole locations

17:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 4

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

3.10pm BST: Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

3.20pm BST: Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel

3.30pm BST: Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

3.40pm BST: Max Homa, Bubba Watson

3.50pm BST: Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods

4pm BST: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

4.10pm BST: Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III

4.20pm BST: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

4.30pm BST: Kevin Na, Seamus Power

4.50pm BST: Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

5.10pm BST: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

5.20pm BST: Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

5.30pm BST: JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee

5.40pm BST: Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

5.50pm BST: Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

6pm BST: Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

6.10pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

6.30pm BST: Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

6.40pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

6.50pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

7pm BST: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

7.10pm BST: Corey Conners, Danny Willett

7.20pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

7.40pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith

