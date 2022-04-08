Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest scores as Tiger Woods stays in contention at Augusta

Follow all the action from day two at Augusta as The Masters leaderboard begins to take shape.

All eyes were on Tiger Woods’ spectacular return yesterday with the 15-time major champion carding an impressive round of 71 to stay in contention, despite it being his first official PGA Tour round since the near-fatal car crash that left him feeling “lucky to be alive”. Afterwards, Woods said he was “right where I need to be” but admitted his first competitive 18-hole round back had left him in pain. “The walking’s not easy, it’s difficult,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult for the rest of my life.”

That round left Woods some four shots back, though, with Sungjae Im’s 67 propelling him into the outright lead. It looked as though it would be Cameroon Smith who topped the leaderboard but a costly double-bogey at the 18th left the Players champion one shot back. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson are both poised to make a charge after rounds of 69 that left them three shots back. There is plenty of work for the likes of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa to do, though, after the pair laboured to opening rounds of 73.

Follow live updates from the second day’s play of the Masters below:

Masters 2022 leaderboard

-5: Im (8)

-4: Smith

-3: Conners (10), D Johnson (7), Scheffler, Willett , Niemann

Selected others: -1 Woods; E: McIlroy (4); +1: Morikawa (6), Rahm (5)

Tee times for Day 2

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Johnson

17:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Johnson finds himself in a tricky spot amongst the trees at the par-4 7th and can only punch it out through a gap and into the greenside bunker. He’s not able to do much from there, though, and his shot out leaves him a good 40 feet away for his par.

It’s a brilliant effort but it slips just an inch wide. He moves back down to -3.

The Masters 2022

16:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Morikawa drops a shot at the par-3 6th after missing the green and ending up down the back of the bank.

Story continues

There’s a bogey, too, for Rahm at the 5th. Both players drop back to +1.

McIlroy is through the par-3 4th after making his two-putt from the middle of the green. He’s just found the trees with his drive at the 5th, sending it wide left.

The Masters 2022: McIlroy saves par

16:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Clutch putt from McIlroy! Just after making birdie at the 2nd, it would have been another blow to drop a shot at the following hole but he’s managed to avoid that despite putting himself in trouble by falling short of the green.

His pitch back up the slope landed on the fringe and the par save came from 12 feet. Koepka, who landed on the green in two, three-putted down the slope to drop a shot.

Johnson and Morikawa move on with pars at the 5th after having lengthy birdie putts.

The Masters 2022

16:34 , Jamie Braidwood

The wind at Augusta has really picked up and McIlroy gives the flag at the 4th a long stare after it suddenly changes direction as he stood over the ball.

He knew he’d missed his target as soon as he made his connection as it drops short of the green. Both Koepka and Fitzpatrick made sure they went long and have ended up on the back side of the green.

The Masters 2022: Birdie for McIlroy

16:24 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy, even despite that tee shot, takes advantage of the par-5 2nd thanks to a fine chip that left with with a four-foot putt for birdie. In it goes and he moves back to level par.

Zalatoris continues to impress as he makes an early birdie at the 3rd to get back to -2, which is where he stood heading up the 18th last night before his closing bogey.

The Masters 2022: Birdie for DJ

16:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Dustin Johnson collects his reward for that fine tee shot at the 4th as he knocks down his birdie putt to move one shot off the lead at -4.

Corey Conners rejoins the pack at -3 with a birdie at the 8th.

Dustin Johnson pulls within one stroke of the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xUW7y9p1pl — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022

16:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Ooh - purring stuff from Dustin Johnson at the par-3 4th as he clips his tee shot to within eighth feet. The pin is located at the back right corner of the green but Johnson found a good position and will fancy his chance at birdie.

At the par-5 2nd, McIlroy sent his drive into trees on the left but has scrambled to safety by laying up on the right side of the green. He looks to have found a good position to potentially get near the hole with his chip.

We’re then offered a rare look at Im on the course as he leaves a lengthy birdie putt short at the 6th. But he moves on with his par to remain at -5.

The Masters 2022: Back-to-back birdies for Rahm

16:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Jon Rahm needed this. He started his day +2 but has birdied his opening two holes to get back to even par.

Quite the recovery there for Rahm at the 2nd as his drive put him close to the straw pines on the left side of the fairway. But he managed to find the back of the green and was only a couple of inches away from his eagle before tapping in for a birdie.

The Masters 2022

16:03 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy bends his knees as his ball falls to break back inside on his birdie putt at the 1st, which ran just past the hole. He moves on with an opening par, unlike Fitzpatrick who saw his birdie putt run almost 15 feet away from the hole after catching the slope. Tough start for him.

The Masters 2022: Eagle for Hatton

15:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Tyrell Hatton repsonds to his opening bogey at the 1st with an excellent eagle at the following par-5. He found the back edge of the green with his second shot from inside the left fairway and his putt from the fringes dropped. That moves him to -1.

McIlroy has pitched a lovely shot to within seven or eight feet at the 1st. Birdie chance coming up.

The Masters 2022

15:53 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy opens up with a booming drive down the right side of the fairway leaving him with a short wedge to the green. You do wonder how he doesn’t card more birdies when he puts himself in those positions.

Up ahead, Morikawa was in a good position at the par-5 2nd after landing his shot from the bunker to 10 feet. The birdie putt looked on line but tailed off to the right. Johnson also sees his birdie putt drag past the hole. Opportunity gone.

The Masters 2022

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

The featured groups on the TV coverage will be showing a lot of Morikawa and Johnson, as well as this next group.

Rory McIlroy had a frustrating evening yesterday, you’ve got to say, dropping some unnecessary shots on the back nine.

He will look to respond following his opening 73, which by no means put him out of contention. Alongside him Brooks Koepka had a bizarre back nine, going from -2 to +3 over nine holes.

Of the group, Matthew Fitzpatrick had the best round and is in a good position at -1. Many have high hopes for him this week.

Will Zalatoris is also underway after he had his five consecutive round under par at the Masters yesterday with an opening 71.

The Masters 2022: Im back to -5

15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Im, as he did yesterday, makes birdie at the par-4 3rd to get back to where he started his day at -5.

It came after a lovely downhill putt of about 24 feet which trickled and dropped into the hole.

Morikawa gets off to a good start at the first with an opening birdie. His putt was from about 15 feet.

The Masters 2022: Garcia into the red

15:30 , Tom Kershaw

Sergio Garcia, the 2017 champion, is the latest player to take advantage at the 2nd. A birdie sees the 42-year-old move into the red. He’s due a good round here, having failed to make the cut ever since finally claiming that long-awaited maiden major five years ago.

The Masters 2022: Simpson moves to -2

15:23 , Tom Kershaw

Im leaves himself out of position with his drive at the par-5 2nd and his approach runs into the bunker at the front of the green. He can’t get up and down from there and that’s a par for the co-leader.

Webb Simpson also found that seemingly magnetic front bunker but his splash out the sand is far superior. He rolls in a short putt for birdie to move to -2.

The Masters 2022: Conners drops back to -2

15:11 , Tom Kershaw

Conners comes unstuck at the par-3 4th, which is playing an almighty 240 yards. He dragged his tee shot to the left of the green and a long pitch comes up some 36ft short. It takes two to get down from there and he’s back to -2.

Elsewhere, Cameron Hoge is off to a fine start. The Masters debutant opens his second round with a pair of birdies to move to -1.

There’s good news for former champion Bubba Watson too, on the tenth anniversary of his first victory at Augusta. An enormous 334-yard drive is followed by an equally fine approach into the par-5 2nd and a two-putt birdie takes him to level par for the tournament.

The Masters 2022: Im drops back to -4

14:57 , Tom Kershaw

Im produces a much better pitch with his second attempt and taps in from one foot for bogey. He’s now level with Cameron Smith at -4. That was just an early snapshot of what is sure to be a topsy-turvy day for those on the first page of the leaderboard.

The Masters 2022: No smooth start for Im

14:54 , Tom Kershaw

Im’s approach isn’t quite so convincing, though. He only had 142 yards to the pin, which is tucked away on the left side of the green, and it’s nothing more than a soft pitching wedge. He pulls it ever so slightly though and the ball lands on the downslope and runs a good 15 yards off the green. It’s a tricky chip from there with barely any green to work with and Im’s pitch comes up short, catches the fringe, and rolls all the way back down the slope and virtually to his feet. It’ll be a bogey at best for the South Korean whose lead has vanished in an instant.

The Masters 2022: No nerves for Im

14:45 , Tom Kershaw

Sungjae Im would’ve been forgiven for feeling a few nerves on the first tee, where a reasonable crowd as gathered. If so, the leader hardly shows it. He launches a 287-yard drive straight down the middle of the fairway.

The Masters 2022: Conners moves to -3

14:38 , Tom Kershaw

And here comes Conners! The Canadian’s second at the par-5 comes up just short but an exquisite chip leaves the easiest of tap-ins for birdie.

The Masters 2022: Im finishes warm-up

14:34 , Tom Kershaw

Sungjae Im is set to begin his second round in just over five minutes. The South Korean has the outright lead at -5 after a brilliant round of 67 yesterday.

Eagle on No. 13 and the co-lead for Sungjae Im. #themasters pic.twitter.com/v2aj0TihFz — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

Birdie on No. 15 gives Sungjae Im the solo lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/X56AIk4BsH — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

The Masters 2022: Schwartzel into the red

14:30 , Tom Kershaw

Schwartzel is into the red after a birdie at the par-5 2nd. Behind him, Corey Conners gets underway with a par. He’s at -2 for the tournament and has finished inside the top-10 on his last two appearances.

The Masters 2022: MacIntyre stumbles at second

14:17 , Tom Kershaw

A costly error at the par-5 2nd sees MacIntyre drop a shot. He pulled his drive into the pine straw down the right and could only chip out with his second. He’s left with 212 yards into the green and his approach finds the bunker at the front of the green. The Scot can’t get up and down and a hole he’d like to have taken advantage of has instead sunk its teeth. Even the supposedly easier holes around Augusta will punish the slightest mistake. That leaves MacIntyre at +2.

Danny Willett: ‘I would go to the ends of the earth to win another major’

13:59 , Tom Kershaw

Danny Willett produced a fine round of 69 yesterday to sit two shots off the lead heading into the second round. The Englishman, who capitalised on Jordan Spieth’s collapse in 2016 to claim the Green Jacket, spoke to The Independent ahead of this week.

Danny Willett: ‘I would go to the ends of the earth to win another major’

The Masters 2022: MacIntyre at +1

13:58 , Tom Kershaw

2011 Masters champion Charles Schwartzel starts with a par and stays at level for the tournament. He is joined on that score by Lucas Glover, who was unable to take advantage of the par-5 2nd.

One shot further back, Robert MacIntyre starts with a par. The Scot finished T12 on his debut at Augusta last year and could yet propel himself into contention with a strong second round.

The Masters 2022: Day two sees Woods face biggest test yet

13:42 , Tom Kershaw

Phil Casey looks back on the first round’s action at Augusta and what lies ahead.

Day two of 86th Masters sees Tiger Woods face his biggest test to date

The Masters 2022: Lyle battles age and Augusta

13:29 , Tom Kershaw

It was a brutal afternoon for Sandy Lyle yesterday. The 64-year-old, who won the Green Jacket in 1988, finished with an 82, leaving him bottom of the leaderboard. He’s made a brighter start on day two, though. The Scot parred the first and will have around five yards for birdie at the par-5 2nd.

The Masters 2022: Friday pin positions

13:25 , Tom Kershaw

The Masters 2022: Winds to gust in afternoon at Augusta

13:18 , Tom Kershaw

The early starters could well be in a position to take advantage of calmer conditions today. Winds are expected to pick up later in the afternoon in Augusta, with gusts of up to 30mph forecast.

Gusts 25-30 from 3-6 pm today when the afternoon wave stars reach Amen Corner. Saturday “struggling to warm into the upper 50s” and frost possible Sunday @TheMasters 🥶 pic.twitter.com/lIAHF3dDLQ — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Champ tees off alongside Glover and Van Rooyen

13:16 , Tom Kershaw

Cameron Champ is in the second group out today. The American has a good record at Augusta, having finished T19 and T26 on his two appearances to date. He is also currently the longest driver on the PGA Tour, averaging an outrageous 322 yards off the tee.

The Masters 2022: Tee times for Day 2

13:10 , Tom Kershaw

Woods will be among the late starters this evening but there are still plenty of players to keep an eye on during the early stages of day two. Lee Westwood and Robert MacIntyre are among the first groups, with both having work to do after rounds of 72 and 73 respectively yesterday. Past champions Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson are also in action before Dustin Johnson tees off at 3.12pm. The 2020 champion is well poised for another charge after an opening 69.

Here are the tee times for day two in full. All times BST.

1300 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (a)

1311 Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ

1322 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus)

1333 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (a)

1344 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1355 Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)

1406 Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1417 Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (a)

1439 Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1450 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III

1501 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns

1512 Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1523 Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1534 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele

1545 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1556 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun

1618 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (a)

1629 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1640 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1651 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

1702 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

1713 Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

1724 Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (a))

1735 Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1757 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1808 Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1819 Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1830 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1841 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1852 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

1903 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

The Masters 2022: Woods defies logic to stay in contention

12:58 , Tom Kershaw

Tiger Woods defies logic to shoot under par on remarkable Masters return

The Masters 2022: Day Two

12:50 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage from day two of The Masters.

Sungjae Im takes a one-shot lead into the second round after a brilliant 67 yesterday. That left the South Korean one shot clear of Cameron Smith, whose charge was cruelly wrecked by a double-bogey at the last. A strong pack lies one further back at -3, including previous winners at Augusta Dustin Johnson and Danny Willett, as well as world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Joaquin Niemann, the young Chilean who won at Riviera earlier this year.

Of course, so much of the focus was on Tiger Woods. Despite playing his first competitive round in 14 months after the car crash that left him “lucky to be alive”, the 15-time major champion carded a 71 which leaves him very much in contention.

The same cannot be said for Rory McIlroy, though, who endured another disappointing opening round at Augusta National. A 73 left him six shots off the lead, alongside two-time major champion Collin Morikawa.