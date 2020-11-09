The Masters 2020: When is it, how can I watch it, tee-times, betting picks, prediction and more

The Masters returns to Augusta this week under strange and unfamiliar circumstances, but remains the most highly anticipated event in the 2020 golfing calendar.

Tiger Woods’s stunning return to the sport’s pinnacle at Augusta last year remains one of the most captivating comebacks in history, and a full-strength field promises another hair-raising four days of action in Georgia.

Bryson DeChambeau continues to assert himself as the new face at golf’s forefront, dismantling courses with his newfound distance and clinching victory at the US Open, and is a firm favourite with bookmakers heading into the first round.

However, the likes of Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele are both in form and hoping to clinch a first major victory of their own, while Rory McIlroy once again aims to complete his career Grand Slam.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is The Masters taking place?

The tournament will begin on Thursday 12 November and conclude on Sunday 15 November.

How can I watch it?

The Masters will be broadcast on Sky Sports Golf, with full coverage beginning at 6pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, although featured groups will be available from 12:30pm. For the final round on Sunday, coverage will begin earlier at 3pm.

BBC Two will present highlights off the day’s play, with coverage beginning at around 23:20 on Thursday and Friday and 22:20 on the weekend.

What are the tee-times?

Tee-times for rounds one and two are set to be released on Tuesday 10 November, and will be published here as soon as they are available.

Who are the favourites?

Top 10: DeChambeau (15/2), Rahm (9/1), McIlroy (10/1), D. Johnson (11/1), Thomas (11/1), Schauffele (12/1), Koepka (18/1), Cantlay (18/1), Reed (20/1), Simpson (20/1)

Notables: Woods (30/1), Fleetwood (40/1), Molinari (150/1)

Prediction

It is always so hard to predict the winner at The Masters, but it remains hard to see past Bryson DeChambeau, whose tremendous distance was testing the course’s limits in practice. The American is something of an unstoppable force at present, having clinched his maiden major title at the US Open.

There are a host of players primed and in form, though. Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, the world No 2 and No 3 respectively, both mounted strong challenges at the recent Zozo Championship. Bubba Watson, never to be ruled out at Augusta, has shown glimpses of his old game, too. Xander Schauffele was firmly in contention at Augusta last year and has only continued to cement himself as one of the game’s leading players. For Tiger Woods, though, it’s expected to be a step too far, despite last year’s unforgettable heroics.