The Masters 2020 tee times: Fourth round as Dustin Johnson leads Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johnson takes an imposing four-shot lead into the final round of The Masters after a formidable round of 65 yesterday.

The world No 1, who began Saturday’s third round with an overnight share of the lead, took control of the tournament with a stunning five-under-par front nine and birdied the par-5 13th and 15th to leave a wide gap between himself and the chasing pack.

Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, the world No 2 and 3 respectively, had also taken a share of the lead on Friday but faltered badly in the third round. Rahm double-bogeyed the eighth in spectacular fashion after topping a ball into the trees from where his escape ricocheted into a bush. Thomas was uncharacteristically brittle on the back nine, bogeying all of 12, 14, 15 and 18.

Instead, it is the relatively unknown quantities of Abraham Ancer and Sunjae Im - both Masters debutants - along with Cameron Smith who provide the closest challenge at -12.

Their only reassurance will be that Johnson has traditionally allowed nerves to creep into his game on Sunday at the majors, with the American memorably blowing a three-shot lead within half-an-hour at Pebble Beach in 2010. Check out the final round tee-times below:

View photos Dustin Johnson is in pole position to claim the Green Jacket Getty Images Getty Images More

Read more: Day Three report: Johnson surges into four-shot lead

Round three tee-times (GMT)

First tee

12:50: Wallace, Scott, Westwood

13:01: Willett, Horschel, Leishman

13:12: Woods, Scheffler, Lowry

13:23: Pan, Simpson, Schauffele

13:34: Champ, Conners, Casey

13:45: Matsuyama, Cantlay, Na

13:56: McIlroy, Koepka, Fleetwood

14:07: Munoz, Reed, Rahm

14:18: Smith, Frittelli, Thomas

14:29: Johnson, Im, Ancer

10th tee

12:50: Oosthuizen, Rose, Taylor

13:01: DeChambeau, Schwartzel, Langer

13:12: Kim, Imahira, Watson

13:23: Ogletree (a), Poulter, Weir

13:34: Morikawa, Howell III, Janewattananond

13:45: Fowler, Reavie, Kang

13:56: Finau, Augenstein (a), Bezuidenhout

14:07: Perez, Fitzpatrick, Johnson

14:18: Spieth, Mickelson, Cabrera Bello

14:29: Walker, Snedeker, Wiesberger

Leaderboard after round three

-16: D Johnson

-12: Im, Ancer, Smith

-11: Frittelli

-10: Thomas

-9: Munoz, Reed, Rahm

-8: McIlroy, Koepka, Fleetwood, Matsuyama

-7: Cantlay

-6: Na, Champ, Conners, Casey, Pan

-5: Simpson, Schauffele, Woods, Scheffler, Lowry, Willett

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.