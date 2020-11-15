The Masters 2020 tee times: Fourth round as Dustin Johnson leads Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johnson takes an imposing four-shot lead into the final round of The Masters after a formidable round of 65 yesterday.
The world No 1, who began Saturday’s third round with an overnight share of the lead, took control of the tournament with a stunning five-under-par front nine and birdied the par-5 13th and 15th to leave a wide gap between himself and the chasing pack.
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, the world No 2 and 3 respectively, had also taken a share of the lead on Friday but faltered badly in the third round. Rahm double-bogeyed the eighth in spectacular fashion after topping a ball into the trees from where his escape ricocheted into a bush. Thomas was uncharacteristically brittle on the back nine, bogeying all of 12, 14, 15 and 18.
Instead, it is the relatively unknown quantities of Abraham Ancer and Sunjae Im - both Masters debutants - along with Cameron Smith who provide the closest challenge at -12.
Their only reassurance will be that Johnson has traditionally allowed nerves to creep into his game on Sunday at the majors, with the American memorably blowing a three-shot lead within half-an-hour at Pebble Beach in 2010. Check out the final round tee-times below:
Round three tee-times (GMT)
First tee
12:50: Wallace, Scott, Westwood
13:01: Willett, Horschel, Leishman
13:12: Woods, Scheffler, Lowry
13:23: Pan, Simpson, Schauffele
13:34: Champ, Conners, Casey
13:45: Matsuyama, Cantlay, Na
13:56: McIlroy, Koepka, Fleetwood
14:07: Munoz, Reed, Rahm
14:18: Smith, Frittelli, Thomas
14:29: Johnson, Im, Ancer
10th tee
12:50: Oosthuizen, Rose, Taylor
13:01: DeChambeau, Schwartzel, Langer
13:12: Kim, Imahira, Watson
13:23: Ogletree (a), Poulter, Weir
13:34: Morikawa, Howell III, Janewattananond
13:45: Fowler, Reavie, Kang
13:56: Finau, Augenstein (a), Bezuidenhout
14:07: Perez, Fitzpatrick, Johnson
14:18: Spieth, Mickelson, Cabrera Bello
14:29: Walker, Snedeker, Wiesberger
Leaderboard after round three
-16: D Johnson
-12: Im, Ancer, Smith
-11: Frittelli
-10: Thomas
-9: Munoz, Reed, Rahm
-8: McIlroy, Koepka, Fleetwood, Matsuyama
-7: Cantlay
-6: Na, Champ, Conners, Casey, Pan
-5: Simpson, Schauffele, Woods, Scheffler, Lowry, Willett
