Masters 2020 tee times for the final round, including Tigers Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson

Tee-off times in the final round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Sunday November 15 (all times GMT):

USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs.

Starting from the first hole

12.50 Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood

13.01 Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman

13.12 Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

13.23 C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

13.34 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey

13.45 Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na

13.56 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood

14.07 Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

14.18 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas,

14.29 Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer

Starting from the 10th Hole

12.50 Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor

13.01 Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer

13.12 Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson

13.23 Andy Ogletree (a), Ian Poulter, Mike Weir

13.34 Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

13.45 Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

13.56 Tony Finau, a-John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

14.07 Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson

14.18 Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello

14.29 Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger