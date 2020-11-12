Masters 2020: Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood hope Augusta can help recapture past magic

A quirk of Thursday’s Masters tee-off times sees golf’s most notable double act from 2018 separated by just one group.

Shortly before 4.30pm GMT on Thursday afternoon, Tommy Fleetwood will begin his Augusta ambitions from the 10th tee, with Francesco Molinari following suit barely 10 minutes later.

But the ‘Moliwood’ double act which so vehemently swept aside the Americans in the Ryder Cup – memorably capped off with a clip of the pair waking up in bed together the following morning – has been on the wane in 2020 in differing ways.

Both would dearly love a resurgence over the next four days.

Molinari’s slump has been the far more notable, his return to Augusta all the more psychologically important. It was here on the final round last year that he led Tiger Woods in the final group by two shots with just seven holes remaining.

But after finding the water on the 12th and 15th, he dropped to a share of fifth and hasn’t been the same player since.

Back then, he was the world’s form golfer. An Open champion the year before, he had clinched the BMW PGA Championship and, just weeks out from the Masters, won the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Since Augusta, he has not once finished in the top 10 at an event and has dropped 78 places to 85th in the world. And rather than having a year to ponder his Masters nadir, the Covid pandemic has stretched that thinking time by a further seven months.

There are signs he is emerging. A strong finish at the preceding Houston Open saw him end up in 15th place.

View photos Francesco Molinari has not been the same player since his Masters collapse in 2019 Getty Images Getty Images More

“It seems much longer than a year and half ago,” said the Italian, who relocated from his London home to Los Angeles amid the pandemic. “I was missing a little bit of closure having to wait to come back. Playing the course again will help me process what happened last year.

“It’s nice to be back. Last year wasn’t the ending I was looking for but it was still a very good week and something I’m very proud of to have been in that position in Augusta. In the aftermath, I didn’t give myself enough credit for how I played for four days.”

Fleetwood’s drop has been far less pronounced, less a victim of a particular golfing implosion. Amid the Covid uncertainty, he initially opted not to return to the PGA Tour when it resumed and, when he eventually did at the end of July, his usual golfing consistency was not so forthcoming.

View photos Tommy Fleetwood has lacked consistency after returning to the PGA Tour, but has impressed in Europe this year Getty Images Getty Images More