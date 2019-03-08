Masters 2019: Masters viewer's guide

For the 83rd time, the Masters Tournament will be played this April at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, and it promises to be one of the most-thrilling Masters in recent memory. The season's first major always provides excitement, and this year will be no different, with a host of intriguing storylines to follow.

The top among them, as always, will be Tiger Woods, who is back for his second straight Masters after missing the event in back-to-back years. Last year, Woods' return to Augusta was a quiet one, as he finished in a tie for 32nd, 16 shots back of winner Patrick Reed. This year, even with his latest injury-related setback, expectations are a bit higher, at least in Las Vegas, where oddsmakers have made Woods one of the favorites.

Then of course, there is Rory McIlroy's continued quest for the career Grand Slam, a feat he had one of his best chances at a year ago, when he played in the final group alongside Reed. But a missed, short eagle putt at the second hole doomed McIlroy from the start, and he wound up finishing T-5.

Others to watch include Phil Mickelson, who is in good form and looking for his fourth green jacket. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and a plenty of other marquee names will be looking for their first. It's must-see television you are not going to want to miss. Here's how you can watch and follow all the action at this year's Masters tournament.

TV Coverage

The first and second rounds of the Masters will be broadcast live on ESPN Thursday and Friday beginning at 3 p.m. ET. CBS will carry live coverage on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Masters.com will also provide live coverage throughout the week, including featured group coverage as well as coverage of Amen Corner and the 15th and 16th holes.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Augusta on the Golf Digest Masters leader board.

