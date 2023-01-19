Mastering the Art of Innovation, How the Creativity Guide is Equipping Business Leaders with the Creative Tools Required to Overcome Their Obstacles

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Entrepreneurial visions and business plans often demand a great deal of imagination and creative thinking for their successful conceptualization and implementation. Individuals and organizations encounter a number of obstacles as they try to transform their vision into a reality. Often they lack the expertise and experience to overcome these difficulties. Professional mentorship and guidance make a significant contribution to conceptualizing, navigating, and completing complex creative projects efficiently and effectively. The US-based project consultancy company, The Creativity Guide , and its founder Peter M. Krask, are on a mission to assist professionals, creators, entrepreneurs, and organizations overcome their obstacles in transforming their dreams into reality.

The company, with Peter at the helm, specializes in equipping its clients with the essential tools needed to overcome their personal hurdles and professional barriers. The company's endeavors are based on the fact that a majority of people , who are involved in artistic and business ventures, seek external mentoring and guidance in order to make their efforts successful. Despite this substantial requirement, studies show that only 37% of people get access to professional mentorship. The Creativity Guide provides its clients with creative guidance and entrepreneurial assistance so that they master the process of conceptualizing a vision and its creative transformation into reality through ongoing project consultation. The company believes that business people flourish when they begin to think like artists.

Peter's own experience as a successful artist and business owner in New York City enables him to help people who are either attempting to get a new business idea off the ground or undertaking any other creative endeavors. The company utilizes the power of artistic thinking in order to get its clients' unique projects over the finish line. The challenges the company's founder has faced in his career enabled him to equip his clients with the tools they needed to overcome similar challenges. The company believes that having an expert guide and mentor on the entrepreneurial journey makes a huge impact on its success. The company highlights the study that reveals 97% of the participants consider mentors essential for business success.

The Creativity Guide seeks to boost the accessibility of mentorship by opening up its services to entrepreneurs and creatives alike. According to Peter Krask, Founder and CEO of The Creativity Guide, "After barely surviving as a journalist, earning 10 cents a word, I was keen to explore different creative fields, passionate about exploring the ins and outs of the creative process and innovation. This curiosity led me to found my own business as a boutique floral and event design company, working with high-profile clients in media and politics. After 20 years of successfully running my own company, I was eager to move in a direction that led to the founding of my project consultation, guidance and development services firm The Creativity Guide. In addition, I am currently an expert coach at Columbia University for their CU Grow program, and a mentor for the New Museum's art, design, and tech incubator, New Inc."

Apart from business consultation, The Creativity Guide also assists people seeking to change their careers and follow their passions. It provides strategies and roadmaps for people from various industries and fields to discover new career directions. The company is committed to ensuring its clients feel confident in facing the risks associated with changing careers and starting a new business. This is achieved by guiding clients to approach their new projects and career paths with a mindset that is underpinned by creativity and freedom. In applying this approach, it helps to move ahead without pressure and anxiety.

The Creativity Guide continues to help people in need of professional mentorship and expert guidance in their artistic and entrepreneurial ventures. Through the company, Peter passionately dedicates his substantial expertise and extensive experience to those who aspire to be successful in their lives. The company's services indeed assist aspiring talents and leaders in making their journey smooth and successful.

