Masterful Ollie Pope scores yet another Oval hundred to aid Surrey's championship bid

Scyld Berry
·3 min read
Ollie Pope of Surrey celebrates his century during the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Surrey and Yorkshire at the Micky Stewart Oval on September 20, 2022 in London, England - Getty Images Europe
It was a mini-masterpiece. When Ollie Pope came in, Hampshire were running through Kent and threatening to usurp top position in the championship from Surrey, but Pope scored 136 off only 131 balls to maintain his county’s grip.

December cannot come soon enough for cricket supporters who want to see if this England Test team under Ben Stokes can challenge Pakistan in their own backyard, where England have won only two Tests. If Pope bats as brilliantly as he did here, they will at least have time to dismiss Pakistan twice.

Don Bradman was a useful player on his favourite ground, Melbourne: he hit 19 centuries in his 47 first-class innings there and averaged 103. Pope, of similar stature, is not bad at the Oval: 10 centuries in 33 first-class innings at an average of 90.

But the Micky Stewart Oval on an autumnal morning was no featherbed. Needing two wins in their last two matches to stay ahead of Hampshire, Surrey produced green and grassy turf and selected five seamers – only they lost the toss, were sent in, and slipped to 53 for two.

There is a case for Pope to move up to number three for Surrey, as well as England, but is there any point in promoting him if he is going to face seamers below 80 mph on a greentop? Yorkshire’s two most effective seamers were slow enough for their wicket-keeper Jonny Tattersall to stand up: no preparation for Test cricket, certainly not on the concrete that is a pitch in Pakistan.

Ollie Pope of Surrey in action during the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Surrey and Yorkshire at the Micky Stewart Oval on September 20, 2022 in London, England - Getty Images Europe
Pope, at this juncture in this season’s championship, ran down the pitch to his first ball – from Steve Patterson – then leg-glanced the second for four and raced to 18 from 14 balls. This was not batting born of anxiety, however, as it so often was in Pope’s early career when he was too desperate to succeed, but of a sense of security, having nailed down his England place.

Nobody has been able to contain Pope this summer: dismiss but not contain, for he motored along at 65 runs per 100 balls in the seven Tests. He is so fleet of foot, and of wrist, as well as so eager to score. It would be impertinent to suggest he plays by numbers; but his pattern is to ration himself to two defensive pushes per over, plus one “leave” at a pinch.

Pope played a couple of upper-cuts for six, and of course when he reached 96 and Dom Bess came on for the first over of spin, he reverse-swept his first ball for four. If his boldness tends to excess, it seems to be the first ball of a spell which seduces him: like a waft at his first ball after lunch, and a thrashing drive at the first ball of a spell by Ben Mike, with his extra pace on his Yorkshire debut, which passed his outside edge.

These were the only blemishes. Pope was otherwise masterful, never more so than when he ran down the pitch to drive through extra cover. By then the ball was aged, and seaming little, yet still it was a piece of perfection – and Sir Jack Hobbs himself averaged only 53 at the Oval.

It was after bad light had halted play that icing was spread over Surrey’s cake. The PA announcer kept informing the crowd – the pavilion half-full – when a Hampshire wicket had fallen. Every few minutes he announced that Hampshire were four down, five down and eventually all out for 57 to ever more rousing cheers. The title will be decided this week if Surrey’s bowlers back up Pope and Kent down Hampshire.

