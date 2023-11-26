Masterflex (ETR:MZX) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Masterflex (ETR:MZX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Masterflex with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Masterflex's Improving Profits

In the last three years Masterflex's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Masterflex boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from €0.71 to €0.80, in the last year. That's a 12% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Masterflex maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.3% to €104m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Masterflex Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Masterflex followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at €24m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 28% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Masterflex To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Masterflex is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Masterflex that you should be aware of before investing here.

