A masterclass from the mind of England’s smartest Test cricket captain

The former England cricket captain Mike Brearley, who has just turned 81 years old, has surely done enough to merit being elevated to the status of “national treasure”. His Test career began late, in 1976, when he was 34 and his contemporaries in the county game were eyeing retirement.

He writes in this new memoir, Turning Over the Pebbles, that he had “by then developed a technique organised around a fairly sound defence, a somewhat limited range of strokes, and a rather tight kind of courage against fast bowling.” That combination of judicious self-praise and candid self-criticism is entirely characteristic of his style, both during his sporting career and afterwards in his rather unexpected choice of post-retirement vocation: psychoanalysis.

The title of this book comes from a remark made about Brearley’s conversational manner by an American sports journalist. Brearley, he wrote, spoke “as though he had been turning over pebbles, searching for the clearest, most precise [...] opinion to plop into the pool of conversation.” Brearley’s accounts of half a life in sport followed by another half as a psychoanalyst share that quality.

Readers should be warned – as indeed, the author warns them six pages in – that Turning Over the Pebbles is “not a chronological, blow-by-blow autobiography”, but a memoir “of my mind, and its passions and moves”. Those seeking a more traditional account may prefer Mark Peel’s serviceable – albeit unauthorised – 2020 biography; they may even prefer to pick up the excellent 30th anniversary edition of Brearley’s 1985 classic, The Art of Captaincy, itself a sort of didactic memoir, the good humour and psychological insight of which more than hold up despite the many changes in the game since.

The structure of this book, instead, has something of the messiness and unpredictability of an hour on the couch, but with a decent, fallible man whose psychoanalytic training hasn’t shorn him of his capacity for irony and scepticism – both of which are frequently turned towards psychoanalysis itself. Anecdotes of famous sportsmen are interspersed with accounts of a dream from the previous night; a childhood memory of applying linseed oil on a new bat will segue, in Proustian fashion, to a pivotal moment in his psychiatric training. How many books have a index that contains – to confine ourselves only to the Bs – entries for “Bach, JS”; “Bion, Wilfred” and “Boycott, Geoff”?

There is unity, of a kind, in all this, but one needs to put oneself in Brearley’s hands to let him reveal it – and himself – in his own way. His reminiscences of the neglected Cambridge philosophers with whom he had once studied (John Wisdom, Renford Bambrough) will be new even to those who have heard all his tales of playing with Gower and Gatting. His gentle explanations of the theories of the philosophers and psychoanalysts who influenced him – Ludwig Wittgenstein and Marion Milner among them – are accurate and accessible without feeling in the least dumbed-down.

Late in the book, Brearley writes of turning 80, of reunions with old sporting confrères turning into (as he bleakly puts it) “organ recitals: the prevailing organs being hips, knees, backs, shoulders; eyes and ears”. He shares, without self-pity, his fears of Alzheimer’s disease, and his account of surviving treatment for a lymphoma diagnosed just in time for chemotherapy to save him. By this point in the memoir, we have heard enough to feel confident – more confident than he himself appears – that in him, if in few others with an education in philosophy, the subject has proven to be what Socrates claimed it was: “a preparation for dying”.

Brearley is the sort of athlete who gives athletes, so often preening peacocks in public, a good name. More impressively, he has evolved into the sort of intellectual who gives intellectuals a good name, too. It is hard to think of any other sportsman – or come to it, any other philosopher or analyst – who makes for such agreeable, such stimulating, such warm, company.

