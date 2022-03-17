MasterChef Junior Starts Season 8 with a Hilarious Mystery Challenge: 'That's Messed Up!'

Dave Quinn
·2 min read

MasterChef Junior is kicking off season 8 with a mystery, and a lot of laughs!

The acclaimed Fox cooking competition series — which sees amateur chefs between the ages of 8 and 13 testing out their skills in a series of culinary challenges — returns to television on Thursday night, and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere.

In the episode, judges Gordon Ramsay, Daphne Oz, and Aarón Sanchez ask the young competitors to choose ingredients blindly from behind a mystery wall.

Punching through a paper screen, they first feel around before pulling out their choice, each choice netting hilarious results.

"Feels spiky," a young competitor named Andrew says, before grabbing a bowl of lychees.

"Oh eww! It's slimy!" says Liya, as she pulls out an eel, screaming "eww eww eww eww eww" as she returns to the lineup.

Cruz gets the ingredient that leaves the whole lot of his fellow chefs screaming: octopus. "No no, that's messed up!" A'Dan says from the crowd. "Why would y'all do that to him?"

RELATED: Something's Cooking! See the Most Adorable Photos of Celebrity Chefs and Their Kids in the Kitchen

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR

MasterChef On FOX

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay Says He Doesn't Plan on Retiring: 'Do Not Underestimate the Power of an Old Man'

MasterChef Junior premiered on Fox back in 2013 as both a spinoff of its sister series MasterChef and of Junior MasterChef, the British series.

Ramsay judges both American versions, as well as a slew of other television projects for Fox including Hell's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back, and his new series Next Level Chef.

Back in January, the 55-year-old chef told Thrillest that he has no plans of slowing down, telling the outlet, "You have not seen the end of me. Do not underestimate the power of an old man."

The topic came up when Ramsay was asked about the possibility of wrapping Hell's Kitchen after its upcoming 21st season.

"Can I keep going?" Ramsay wondered. "I got consumed in this business in my early 40s. And then, how do I claw time back to become super strong and fit? I started taking up triathlons and I did my first Ironman at the age of 43 in Hawaii. And so now at 55, I'm fit as a fiddle. And I can go for another 30 seasons. Trust me."

MasterChef Junior premieres Thursday (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.

