MasterChef: Battle of the Critics, review: tasks so tough even our ice-cool food writer melted

Should a critic be able to do the thing they judge? Not always, surely. No one requires opera critics to sing like nightingales nor ballet critics to dance like swans. We TV reviewers aren’t expected to rustle up dramas and documentaries. But what of restaurant writers? It seems reasonable to suppose they know their way around a pot and a pan.

This was the Saturnalian intrigue at the heart of MasterChef: Battle of the Critics 2023 (BBC One), in which five of the show’s snooty, nitpicking judges came down from Mount Olympus and entered the kitchen, where they found the tables were turned. “We know you can dish it out. Can you dish it up?” barked Gregg Wallace, sounding pithy with a twist of lime.

On the whole the answer was yes, but at what cost? “I’m having the most horrible time,” announced Grace Dent, last spotted in the jungle tackling invertebrate platters and sphincter de marsupial. A shredded bag of nerves as she presented her butter chicken, she welled up when the presenters gave her a thumbs up. So did Leyla Kizim after prepping a mighty Cypriot spread. Just to prove that male critics could be overwhelmed by the occasion too, the Telegraph’s ice-cool William Sitwell melted into a puddle after knocking up some rabbit.

That left Jimi Famurewa and Jay Rayner as the only dry eyes at the hob. The former cooked with a carefree, humble aura, the latter with the steely air of someone compelled to banquet or be vanquished. On day two they all cooked for three former MasterChef winners, “I hope you’ll remember you’ll probably all be opening restaurants in the future,” Rayner said like the very loftiest maitre d’, nonchalantly serving them three minutes late. His seafood fregola drew the loudest coos and gasps.

On the menu was a lot of chicken, plenty of chocolate and much rhubarb. Sitwell was fond of fondants, sweet and savoury. Kizim, whose Mediterranean and Mauritian recipes were the kitchen equivalent of world music, walked off with the award for most recherché ingredient: water buffalo-milk clotted cream. Good luck sourcing that in Lidl.

The truest word was spoken by Ping Coombes, winner of MasterChef back in 2014. “I don’t feel sorry for them at all actually.” And even if she did, they didn’t need her pity as in this culinary experiment there was no sign of the commonest dish of all: egg on face.

