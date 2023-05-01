Jock Zonfrillo: MasterChef Australia host dies suddenly, aged 46

Jock Zonfrillo

Award-winning chef and MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly, aged 46.

The Scotsman worked with world-famous chefs in renowned restaurants around the world before opening his own in Adelaide in 2013.

His death was confirmed by Network 10, on the day it was due to air the 2023 season premiere of MasterChef.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife and four children, who in a statement said their hearts were "shattered".

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words," it said.

"For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

Network 10 also paid tribute to the star, saying he had inspired a nation of home cooks.

"Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed."

MasterChef will not air this week as planned, it said.