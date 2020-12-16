Get a Mastercard® Virtual Account gift card when you buy the iPhone 12 Mini with Yahoo Mobile
The highly anticipated iPhone 12 lineup is finally here. The most compact of the bunch — the iPhone 12 Mini — is currently available on Yahoo Mobile — one of the most affordable and comprehensive plans on the market.
If you’ve already decided that you’re ready to make the switch to Yahoo Mobile with the new iPhone, you will be pleased to learn that you can get up to $200 in return when you do so. And to make the transition easier, you can even transfer your current phone number over to Yahoo Mobile.
Before filling you in on this amazing deal, let’s go over a brief overview of just what Yahoo Mobile has to offer. Rivaling the best of the best in the “unlimited everything” space, Yahoo Mobile offers unlimited* data, talk and text starting at just $39.99 a month.
The contract-free plan is an affordable and effective option for all demographics, including seniors and millennials. It is particularly ideal for uncertain times and for those who are afraid of commitment (no contracts or hidden fees).
You can learn more about what Yahoo Mobile has to offer here.
Now, back to the sweet perk that new subscribers can get when purchasing the new iPhone Mini with Yahoo Mobile. If you choose to transfer your current phone number to Yahoo Mobile, in addition to buying the new device, you can receive up to $200 via a prepaid Mastercard® virtual account after making two service payments.
There are two options available for those who choose this route: one that scores you $100 and another that scores you $200. All of the steps to both routes are outlined here in step-by-step detail.
Those who sign up for Yahoo Mobile via this offer will either receive a $100 or $200 prepaid Mastercard® Virtual Account to spend at any of their favorite online retailers.*
Get unlimited data, text and talk with Yahoo Mobile for just $39.99 a month.
*In times of increased network congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic.
**Terms apply to the Mastercard® Virtual Account offer for which you can find more info by following the links.
