Masterbatch Market to Hit $18 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Masterbatch industry is expected to register 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by steady transition from metal to plastic-based automotive components.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Masterbatch Market was estimated at USD 10.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $18 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

A steady transition from metal to plastic-based automotive components will expand masterbatch applications. As the automotive sector turns to sustainable alternatives to achieve zero-emission goals, the need for advanced composite formulations is soaring. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of high-performance color masterbatches to address the growing demand for superior formulations. Additionally, the advent of next-generation mobility such as hybrid and electric vehicles will pave the way for plastic and masterbatch applications in the automotive sector.

Increasing use of color masterbatches to create metallic & fluorescent colors

In terms of revenue, the color masterbatch segment is estimated to surpass USD 3.2 billion by the end of 2032. Color masterbatches are widely used to impart a wide variety of colors to plastic products, allowing customers to choose what is favorable to their manufacturing requirements. Flexible packaging solutions, automotive products, electronic appliances, medicines, and food and beverages are some of the critical manufacturing products with high-end color needs to attract consumers. These masterbatches are easily compatible with other materials, which helps users create new colors and patterns for unique appearance characteristics. Trending specialty colors such as metallic, fluorescent, and pearlescent will also showcase lucrative demand for color masterbatches.

Key reasons for masterbatch market growth:

Increasing application of plastic over metals in automotive industry. Increasing demand for biodegradable masterbatches.

Growing use of different masterbatches to aid demand from agricultural applications

Masterbatch market size from the agriculture end-use sector is anticipated to record over 5% CAGR between 2023-2032. Plastic plays a critical role in farming and agricultural activities with increasing use in building greenhouse films & frames, mulch films, and irrigation systems. These plastic products must showcase high light stability as they are exposed to direct sunlight for a considerably longer period of time. Therefore, the agricultural sector is accelerating the demand for black and white masterbatches as they ensure exceptionally high ultraviolet light stability as compared to color masterbatches. However, color masterbatches are extensively used in indoor agriculture films and farming tools, whereas additive masterbatches are used as antimicrobial solutions to protect crops.

Rise in biodegradable masterbatch development initiatives to bolster Europe market size

Europe masterbatch market is poised to exceed USD 3.5 billion by 2032. The presence of very strict environmental regulations associated with plastic production and consumption will encourage the development of masterbatches that are more sustainable and eco-friendly.

For instance, in February 2022, Ampacet launched BioRange+ masterbatch solutions for compostable plastic applications with OL Compost INDUSTRIAL certification from the TUV Austria, the EU bioplastics agency. Several EU countries are fostering demand for masterbatches, for example, Germany has a substantial need for the product due to the large pool of plastic production facilities in the country. Furthermore, the automotive and packaging companies in the region are scaling up efforts to boost R&D and new product development for the growing demand in Europe.

Mergers & acquisitions to boost masterbatch industry expansion

Clariant AG, Cabot Corporation, PolyOne, RTP Company, Ampacet Corporation, Plastika Kritis S.A., Tosaf Group, A. Schulman, Inc. (LyondellBasell), Hubron International, Penn Color, Inc., and Plastiblends are some of the leading companies in the global masterbatch market. These participants are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios.

