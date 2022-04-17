The Master, Daleks and Cybermen to feature in Doctor Who BBC centenary special

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

The Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen will all feature together in the upcoming special Doctor Who episode to mark the BBC’s centenary.

A first look at the anniversary special has also revealed that two Doctor’s companions from earlier eras of the show will reprise their roles for the first time since leaving the show.

The centenary special, which will air later this year, will also be Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the Time Lord, a role which she has played since 2017.

The Doctor will once again face the Cybermen (BBC Studios/James Pardon)
The Doctor will once again face the Cybermen (BBC Studios/James Pardon)

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history.

“They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story.

“For the BBC’s centenary, we’ll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor.”

This special will be the first time the three classic adversaries of the Doctor will all feature in one single storyline since the show returned to BBC One in 2005.

The Master, played by Sacha Dhawan, last appeared in series 12’s final episode The Timeless Children.

Actress Janet Fielding will also return as Tegan Jovanka, the companion to both the fourth and fifth Doctors, while Sophie Aldred will reprise her role as Ace – companion to the seventh Doctor.

Two familiar faces return for the special episode (BBC Studios/James Pardon)
Two familiar faces return for the special episode (BBC Studios/James Pardon)

Fielding said: “In some ways it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways it was very similar.

“It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again.”

Aldred added: “It’s been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back.

“I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the Tardis team again.”

Whittaker announced in July that she will be leaving the BBC sci-fi drama following a trio of specials.

The BBC has said her replacement as the Doctor is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Showrunner Chibnall is also set to leave the programme to be replaced by Russell T Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the show.

