Massive winter storm moves in as South prepares for heat wave

A massive winter storm is on its way to wreak havoc on a large swath of the country while the South prepares for a record February heat wave.

Minneapolis is bracing for over 1 foot of snow. The first of two rounds of snow will strike Tuesday night, ending Wednesday morning. The second round of snow will hit Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, heavy snow will fall across the West, northern Rockies and Salt Lake City.

PHOTO: Tuesday: Snow is coming down heavily across the West, Northern Rockies, and Salt Lake City. Also, first round of snow is hitting Minneapolis. (ABC News)

By Wednesday morning, the major storm will slam Salt Lake City with up to 1 foot of snow, while blizzard conditions are expected in Wyoming.

The widespread snow will stretch through the Rockies, upper Midwest, Great Lakes and into the Northeast on Wednesday. Snow will fall from Salt Lake City to Minneapolis to Detroit to New Jersey.

PHOTO: Wednesday: Heavy snow continues in the west with lower elevation snow making its way into Southern California. The major winter storm continues to slam Salt Lake City with significant impacts and up to a foot of snow. (ABC News)

A wintry mix is possible for New York City Wednesday night. Ice could accumulate from Chicago to Boston.

PHOTO: Many locations across the West and parts of the Northern Plains to New England will likely see widespread snow totals over 1 foot. (ABC News)

A few thunderstorms are also possible in the South during the day Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, a record February heat wave is expected from Texas to Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, temperatures could reach a sweltering 85 degrees in Dallas and 86 degrees in Orlando, Florida.

In New Orleans, this will be one of the warmest Mardi Gras in recorded history. The temperature on Tuesday is forecast to reach 80 degrees. The warmest Mardi Gras ever clocked in at 83.

PHOTO: FILE - Jan Kwiatkowski of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies performs with the group as they march in the Krewe of Thoth Carnival parade, Feb. 19, 2023 in New Orleans. (Michael Democker/Getty Images, FILE)

On Thursday, temperatures are forecast to jump to 83 degrees in New Orleans, 81 in Atlanta and 85 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

D.C. could reach 80 degrees on Thursday. That’s only happened three times in the winter in recorded history.

In Orlando, it could reach 91 degrees on Thursday, which would be the city’s all-time warmest February temperature.

