Massive waterlogging brings Madurai at standstill

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 (ANI): Massive waterlogging took place in parts of Madurai on Saturday due to incessant overnight rainfall.

The five-hour continuous heavy rains caused severe waterlogging at several parts of the city on Friday as well.

Madurai's West Avani Moola Veethi street where civil construction work was underway got completely submerged in water and people were struggling to move to safer places in the midst of continuous rains.

The rainfall brought a halt to the daily lives of the locals. Vehicular movement in West Avani Moola Veethi Street was disrupted due to severe waterlogging. (ANI)