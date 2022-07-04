Massive waits as BC Ferries cancels sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay Thursday

Folks hoping to hop on a ferry from Horseshoe Bay to get to Vancouver Island for the long weekend might have to rethink their plans, as BC Ferries has cancelled eight sailings Thursday (June 30) between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay due to critical repairs on one of its ferries.

In a statement, the ferry service said an issue with the Queen of Alberni’s piston assembly was discovered, and immediate repairs need to be made.

“In order to complete these and the earlier repairs to its main engine cylinder head and liner, the Queen of Alberni will remain out of service for Thursday, June 30. Our engineering team continues to work diligently to resolve the issue,” BC Ferries said.

The following Queen of Alberni sailings on June 30, 2022 have been cancelled:

7:40 a.m. out of Departure Bay 10:00 a.m. out of Horseshoe Bay 12:25 p.m. out of Departure Bay 2:45 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay 5:00 p.m. out of Departure Bay 7:20 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay 9:30 p.m. out of Departure Bay 11:40 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

Those looking to get to and from the island are being advised to travel between Duke Point and Tsawwassen or Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, however, severe delays are expected.

“If you do not have a booking on this route for June 30, we recommend making alternative travel plans either on a different route or as a foot passenger,” the ferry service said.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations.”

Charlie Carey is the North Shore News' Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

ccarey@nsnews.comtwitter.com/careycharlie_

Charlie Carey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News