Massive sinkhole forms in Calgary neighbourhood

It’s an unintentional signal that summer is around the corner - a sinkhole on a busy Calgary road, large enough to hide your pick-up truck.

Officials say the massive cavity came thanks to a broken drain valve on a nearby water feature that was recently turned on ahead of the summer season.

(Connor O'Donovan/The Weather Network)

The errant water flow displaced a significant amount of silt and soil beneath a section of concrete on Cranston Drive in Calgary’s southeast. Thanks to the lack of support, the roadway above buckled and collapsed several feet into the void.

"It’s a pretty big one," said the City’s Lee Dupres, who leads repair and maintenance of Calgary’s drinking water infrastructure.

"In my years in Calgary this is only the second time we've encountered something this large. We suspect it was a decent amount of water."

(Connor O'Donovan/The Weather Network)

Fortunately, the leak, sinkhole, and subsequent repair didn't cause any water service disruptions to residents in the area.

Repairs are expected to take several days.

(Connor O'Donovan/The Weather Network)

