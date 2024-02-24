Massive Players Brawl Mars Miami Heat Vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game
Call it basket-brawl. In the fourth quarter in New Orleans on Friday night, the Miami Heat and Pelicans got into a huge fight.
Things started when Pelicans star Zion Williamson went up and missed a shot, complaining that he was fouled.
After Miami’s Jimmy Butler rebounded the ball, Williamson stole it back in the paint, going up for a shot near the net before he was fouled hard by Miami’s Kevin Love.
Williamson grabbed Butler’s neck, and both teams ran into a moving scrum of dancing and shouting, as multiple players and coaches from both teams tried to stop the fight.
Naji Marshall and Butler were both ejected from the game as well as the Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado and the Heat’s Thomas Bryant.
The Heat won the game, 106-95. Watch the fight below.
