Massive Open Online Course Market is Anticipated to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 48.4 Billion by the year 2033, Advancing at a CAGR of 16.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

With a forecasted worth of US$ 2.6 billion, Japan is securing a CAGR of 14.6%. The market size is being driven by the expansion of educational institutions like colleges. The large open online course industry in Japan is increasing as a result of emerging economies, a growing student population, and improved educational infrastructure.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The massive open online course market value is predicted to secure a valuation of US$ 10 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at US$ 48.4 billion by 2033. The market is estimated at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for demo classes and professional and latest courses are increasing the adoption of massive open online course. The growing popularity of digital courses and the availability of numerous courses drive market expansion. Moreover, Students' shifting interest towards e-learning and rising personalized courses are increasing the demand for massive open online course.

The increasing adoption of massive open online course due to effective results, productivity, and enhanced learning requirements propel the market size further. The availability of educational tools, including Google Meets, Microsoft Teams and Zoom, are advancing the market opportunities. In the COVID-19 crisis, due to social distancing, the students increased the demand for massive open online course, which significantly boosted the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12182

Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things Drive the Market Growth

Educational providers are bringing new technology into the education system to easy-to-learn through artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. Online presence is a crucial factor nowadays in the educational sector. The increasing demand for visual reality and numerous personality-based courses drive the massive open online course market opportunities.

Story continues

The educational tutors focus on delivering a better source of learning to the students. Conversely, these tutors attract students' attention by providing discounts on quarterly and yearly courses. Teachers clear students' doubts about the several educational tools on audio, video, and graphics, increasing the adoption of massive open online course.

How is the United States Market Significantly Expanding?

The United States is dominating the global market by securing a CAGR of 16% with an impressive valuation of US$ 15.9 billion during the foreseen time. The rising demand for postgraduate and professional courses among students is propelling the market growth in the United States. Government initiative plans, several universities and educational institutes in the United States are further advancing the market opportunities. The United States registered a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Key Takeaways:

The massive open online course market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 48.4 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 16.2%, the global market increasing from 2022 to 2033.

The United States' massive open online course market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 16% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 15.2%, the United Kingdom market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

China market is expected to secure a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period.

Japan market is expected to capture a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Get More Information on this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/massive-open-online-course-mooc-market

Competitive Landscape:

The present prominent players fragment the market. These players are improving the way of teaching through the digital learning process. They are focusing on up surging the level of education by providing graphic videos on a particular topic for the students. The strategies adopted by the key players are partnerships, agreements, mergers and collaborations.

Key Players in the Market are:

EDX

Udacity

Futurelearn

Edureka

Intellipaat

Iversity

LinkedIn

Pluralsight

Udemy

Xuetangx

Recent Developments:

In Nov 2022, the University of California, Riverside Extension and edX announced their collaboration to develop MOOC on the education platform edX. These companies focus on providing courses on world language, well-being, and mental health.

In 2020, the online education platform, Udacity announced its new extension to provide several topics courses such as web server, self-driving and iOS courses. The company's main aim is to provide education on democratizing.

Ask us your questions about this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12182

Massive Open Online Course Market by Category

By Component:

MOOC Platforms XMOOC CMOOC

MOOC Services Consulting Services Implementation Services Training & Support Services



By Course:

Humanities

Computer Science & Programming

Business Management

Science

Health & Medicine

Education & Training

Engineering

Others

By End Use:

High Schools

Under Graduates

Post Graduates

Corporates

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Request for Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12182

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Massive Open Online Course Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix



4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

Top Reports Related to Technology Market Insights

M2M Services Market Size - The global M2M services market size was valued at US$ 31.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25.2% reaching US$ 376.3 Billion by 2032 from US$ 39.7 Billion in 2022.

Building Information Management (BIM) Market Share - The global building information management market revenue totaled ~US$ 6,098.1 Million in 2021. The building information management market is expected to reach ~US$ 23,660.9 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% for 2022 – 32.

Network Management System Market Trends - According to market forecasts, the network management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2032. Market size is expected to increase from US$ 9.1 Billion in 2022 to US$ 21 Billion in 2032.

Mobile TV Market Growth - The mobile TV market is poised to attain a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The mobile TV market is anticipated to garner a revenue of around US$ 12.6 Billion by 2022 and reach US$ 30 Billion by 2032.

Network Forensics Market Demand - According to estimates, the network forensics market is expected to grow to US$ 8.9 Billion by 2032. Network forensics market is expected to grow at a significant 12.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube



