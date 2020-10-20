Here’s what the massive Intracoastal Mall redevelopment project will look like

A proposal to redevelop the aging Intracoastal Mall into a massive, $1.5 billion mixed-use project will go before the North Miami Beach City commission on Tuesday for a second reading.

The 30-acre project, to be called Uptown Harbour, includes 1,750 luxury condominiums spread out among five towers as tall as 40 stories; 200 rental apartments in a mid-rise building; and 50 low-rise townhomes. The plan also includes 375,000 square feet of retail, 200,000 square feet of office and a boutique hotel.





A total of 9.4 acres of open space — more than 30 percent of the project’s total size — will be included, anchored by a 65,000-square-foot public park. Police and fire substations would also be built.

The most striking feature of the project: A 100-foot-wide canal, connected to the Intracoastal Waterway, that would course through the center of the entire site, offering nearly a mile of waterfront promenade, a harbor for recreational boats and waterfront dining and retail.

Tuesday’s vote, if approved, will be the first of several the project has to clear from various Miami-Dade building agencies.

“I want this to feel like Venice,” said Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development, which is overseeing the project and previously developed the Porsche Design Tower and Residences by Armani/Casa in Sunny Isles Beach. “Yes, there’s the Miami River, but they only have like three restaurants and 300 feet of boat dockage. We want to activate this location into what it is supposed to be.”

But residents in the adjacent Eastern Shores residential area are alarmed the project will create massive traffic jams on NE 35th Avenue, the only road that leads in and out of their neighborhood.

Although North Miami Beach adjusted its zoning ordinance in 2015 to allow for denser, taller construction, the ordinance also states a redevelopment of the Intracoastal Mall area would be required to provide “multiple access points” to and from State Road 826 (NE 163rd St.) so as to not overburden NE 35th Avenue.

The Uptown Harbour project passed its first North Miami Beach hearing on Sept. 24 by a 4-3 vote, with Mayor Anthony DeFillipo granting the swing yes vote. At that meeting, commissioners approved zoning variances to the project as well as a 30-year land lease deal from the city.

But the master plan for the development only provides a widening of NE 35th Avenue and the addition of traffic lights and turn signals. Proposed solutions to the traffic flow problem, such as a costly Texas U-turn on NE 163rd St., were not approved by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Best traffic solution

“We spent a million years working with traffic engineers and we feel comfortable this plan will not impact their road,” Dezer said. “We are adding traffic lights and turn signals that won’t take people down the road where they live. We’ve shown them what we’ve done. The engineers told us ‘This is the best solution for the traffic.’”

A small but vocal group of critics, however, don’t agree.

“All we are saying is that the zoning approval was conditional,” said Bruce Kusens, a resident of Eastern Shores who was spurred to run for Mayor of North Miami Beach by this issue alone. “The developer wants the unbelievable windfall benefit of the increased density without meeting the requirements associated with it. We are fine with development done in accordance with the conditions imposed upon it.”

