‘A massive game changer’: how Channel U brought grime to satellite TV

If you haven’t heard of Channel U – the defunct UK rap and grime music channel that launched in 2003 in a blaze of anarchic, DIY spirit – it may sound hyperbolic to call it one of the biggest influences on Britain’s current music scene. But its importance is undisputed among those who know it, heightened by its success outside of typical mainstream gatekeepers. “It’s had a big impact on the people that had nothing and was no one and wasn’t a part of the machine,” says grime artist D Double E. “Just like YouTube, it didn’t matter who you were. It just mattered that you were trying to be creative.”

Throughout the 00s, it became one of the only platforms within the media where black British culture was depicted – and, most importantly, depicted accurately. Aside from films such as Kidulthood and series like Dubplate Drama, black, working-class experiences were not represented on TV other than to be demonised on the news. The music channels that did play anything remotely “urban” – MTV Base, Kiss, The Box – focused on the American rap and R&B dominating the British music scene in a way homegrown talent couldn’t. As the only TV station that aired the debut offerings of upcoming grime and UK rap artists, Channel U was responsible for turning many a hood star into a household name: Tinchy Stryder, Tinie Tempah, Chip, Ghetts, Wretch 32 and Giggs.

“Seeing [someone] who looked like me, with the same voice as me, MCing and not in an American accent, was inspiring,” says the grime MC Novelist, who grew up watching the channel. “I always wanted to be a part of whatever that was when I got older.”

With virtually no competition at first, Channel U struggled to compete in the early 2010s as UK rap and grime platforms such as SBTV, GRM Daily and Link Up TV emerged on YouTube. Things were not helped in 2009 by an unsuccessful rebrand as Channel AKA, before it was eventually sold to a subsidiary of Universal. After 15 years on air, the plug was pulled in 2018.

But, after a two-year absence, the pioneering channel is back: it returns to its original home on Sky channel 385 tomorrow as part of the premiere of the “first grime film”, Against All Odds, directed by Femi Oyeniran and Nicky “Slimting” Walker. It is their second stint co-directing after the 2018 British crime thriller The Intent 2: The Come Up, which starred a host of UK rappers including Ghetts and Lady Leshurr. Eschewing the usual streaming platforms, Afryea Henry-Fontaine, marketing director at Motown records, suggested they air their independent offering on the Universal owned station.

As channel 385 still exists under the free-to-air dance music channel Clubland, Oyeniran and Walker decided to pitch a week-long takeover where they’d bring the station back. Universal agreed to six hours, with all the Channel U content also appearing on Link Up TV’s YouTube channel. It has culminated in a jam-packed schedule brimming with nostalgia: duo Ace & Vis are back presenting The Ill Out Show, and the weekly Top 10 has been revamped with a countdown of the Top 10 Channel U videos ever (as voted for by viewers online), hosted by the chart show’s original presenters, Jazzie and A Squeezy. There will be live performances, interviews with grime veterans, and all will be streamed on the Link Up TV YouTube Channel. As part of the rollout, there’s also a soundtrack EP featuring the likes of D Double E, Novelist and Jammer.

View photos Grime writer … Novelist performs with Chase & Status at London’s Wireless Festival. Photograph: Ollie Millington/Redferns More

It’s a roll-call of artists that reiterates the platform’s importance. Channel U was distinctly black and British in an era when blackness was considered synonymous with the United States. This was not just in its music but its programming; since the media was so lacking in diverse representations of working-class culture, the station provided on all fronts. It recreated the iconic MTV series Cribs with grittier iteration Yards, in which comedic rapper Mr Wong showed cameras around his mother’s house in Peckham. The Booo Krooo comic strip from youth lifestyle magazine RWD was reimagined as an adult animated sitcom for the network. It also documented the misadventures of three cringy wannabe MCs, relatable to the majority of boys with a voice box and a mobile phone during that period. Everyone in “ends” wanted to be a grime artist and part of Channel U’s magic lay in the fact anyone could be, for a bit.

