Massive first period powers New York Islanders to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Islanders
    New York Islanders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Vancouver Canucks
    Vancouver Canucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bruce Boudreau
    Canadian ice hockey player
  • Matt Martin
    Matt Martin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

VANCOUVER — Coach Bruce Boudreau hopes his Vancouver Canucks learned something this week.

Two nights in a row, the team came out flat, getting massively outplayed in the first period. The difference? The result.

On Tuesday, the Canucks weathered a sluggish start to take a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. On Wednesday, Vancouver coughed up five goals in the first en route to a 6-3 shellacking by the New York Islanders.

“Somehow, by hook or by crook we’ve hopefully learned a lesson in these two games and at the end of the year, I hope we look back and think it was a cheap lesson. But I hope we learned a lesson, for sure," Boudreau said after Wednesday's defeat.

The game had barely started when the Islanders leapt out to a massive lead with three goals in 31 seconds.

Zach Parise — playing in his 1,100th NHL game — was first on the board, jamming a shot through the pads of Canucks goalie Jaroslav Halak 3:25 into the first period.

Brock Nelson followed 18 seconds later, tipping in a shot from Adam Pelech inside the blue line.

Anders Lee deepened the wound 3:56 into the game with a long bomb that appeared to deflect off a body and into the net, giving New York an early cushion.

The start was "inexcusable," said Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn.

“They came out hard, they were flying, they were at another gear. We were on our heels, they were on their toes and they were all over us and obviously they capitalized on their opportunities, too," he said. "And before you know it, it was bang bang bang and in the net. And we’re chasing the game from there.”

Lee and Casey Cizikas each registered a goal and an assist for the Isles (17-17-6), while Matt Martin and Matthew Barzal also found the back of the net and Cal Clutterbuck contributed a pair of helpers.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Elias Petterson and Schenn replied for the Canucks (21-21-6).

Vancouver's sloppy play continued across the opening frame, with the home team struggling to get out of its own end and gifting New York scoring chances.

Cizikas scored at the 13:11 mark, collecting a pass from Anthony Beauvillier and firing a shot up and over Halak's pad.

Boos rained down three minutes later as Barzal sent a backhanded shot top shelf and in off a breakaway.

Halak was pulled after surrendering five goals in 12 shots. Thatcher Demko stopped 14-of-15 shots in relief.

Illya Sorokin registered 34 saves for New York, who were playing in their first game since Feb. 2.

It was a "massive" first period for the Islanders, Barzal said.

"Any time you get three in the first four minutes especially after a tough loss in Seattle and coming back from the break, we knew we had to start hot and get going and just to get a good lead like that was nice," he said.

"It's sometimes harder being up 5-0 in the first period. You know you're just gonna see heavy pressure the entire night and Sorokin made some big saves, so it was a good game for us to get back on track."

Ekman-Larsson gave the Canucks a glimmer of hope with less than two minutes to go in the first, picking up a loose puck and firing it past Sorokin stick side to cut the deficit to 5-1.

In Vancouver's locker room during the first intermission, Boudreau was frank with his team.

“I basically said ‘I don’t care what the score is. But we have to learn how to play better and we want to win the second period. And if we win the period by enough to even think about winning the game, then we’ll worry about the third period. But we can’t continue playing basically like we’re playing,'" he said.

"And I think they got the message and played a really good second period. Just when you give up five goals against the New York Islanders, you’re not going to catch them.”

Vancouver rallied and outshot the visitors 37-27 across the game, but couldn't dig itself out from the early hole.

Midway through the second, Pettersson collected a pass from Vasily Podkolzin below the goal line, then muscled his way to the top of the crease and forced a shot behind Sorokin's skate to make it 5-2 with his 13th goal of the year.

Schenn brought Vancouver within two at the 14:35 mark with blast from inside the blue line that squeaked through Sorokin's pads.

“Going into the second intermission, I think there was a strong belief in our room that we were going to be able to pull it off and come back," Schenn said. "Fortunately, we had some looks in the third, killed a big penalty there and had some chances down the stretch, but they got another one late and that’s the end.”

Cizikas set up the final goal of the night 14:19 into the third, chasing down Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers deep in Vancouver territory and picking his pocket. The centreman pulled up just before the goal line and dished a pass to Martin at the top of the crease and Martin beat Demko cleanly with his second goal of the season to make it 6-3.

"The message is that you got to get comfortable when the games are tight," said Islanders coach Barry Trotz. "Today we got off to a quick lead and then it started tightening up a little bit and then we became comfortable again. I liked the demeanour on the bench and I liked our commitment level."

The Canucks will wrap a three-game homestand Saturday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Islanders continue on to Edmonton where they'll face the Oilers on Friday.

NOTES: Vancouver went 0 for 2 on the power play. New York was scoreless on its lone man advantage. … Wednesday marked the first time the Islanders have scored five goals in the first period since March 3, 1996, when they dropped a 7-5 decision to the Winnipeg Jets. … The game was the first between the two teams since March 10, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oilers concede first, again, in 4-1 loss to Blackhawks

    EDMONTON — The Chicago Blackhawks were great out of the gate against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists as the Blackhawks came out flying with goals on their first two shots en route to a 4-1 victory over the Oilers. Brandon Hagel, Dylan Strome and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blackhawks (17-23-7) who snapped a three-game losing streak. “We came ready to play,” DeBrincat said. “We played simple right off the bat, got it in deep and went to work. We drew

  • Grotheer has big lead at midpoint of Olympic men's skeleton

    BEIJING (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Christopheer Grotheer of Germany have a slight difference of opinion at the midpoint of the men’s skeleton race at the Beijing Olympics. Dukurs says Grotheer cannot be caught. Grotheer politely disagrees. The standings after two runs suggest Dukurs might be right. Grotheer was the fastest in both heats Thursday at the Yanqing Sliding Center, leading fellow German slider Axel Jungk by seven-tenths of a second going into Friday’s final two slides. Grothe

  • Jazz shut down Warriors 111-85 to stop 9-game win streak

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Several opponents have said the Utah Jazz can’t defend when big man Rudy Gobert isn’t cleaning up their mistakes. Against one of the hottest offenses in the NBA, Hassan Whiteside and the Jazz were determined to prove the doubters wrong. “It’s been tough for me, but my whole life I actually like adversity because it shows you what a lot of people really think about you,” said Whiteside, who has been playing behind Udoka Azubuike in Gobert’s absence. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 2

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Injured Robert Woods still chasing a championship with Rams

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Robert Woods walked down onto the SoFi Stadium field last month to congratulate the Los Angeles Rams on winning the NFC championship, nobody wanted to talk football with him amid the confetti and celebration. Instead, the injured receiver had one emotional moment after another with teammates and friends who would never allow Woods to go alone through the past three tough months, which also included the unexpected death of his father. “They were all just, ‘Come here, Ro, w

  • The Rush: DeVonta Smith on Alabama QBs, Eagles fans, the fastest NFL player, and more

    Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith joined the Rush to discuss: who he’s rooting for in Super Bowl LVI, if he met all his rookie goals, which Alabama QB among Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, and Tua Tagovailoa will end up with the most Super Bowl rings, and what Eagles fans are really like. PLUS: DeVonta has teamed up with VRST, an athletic and lifestyle apparel brand that values style along with comfort!

  • All The Rules You Never Knew Restaurants Have To Follow On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives'

    For over 30 seasons, we've watched Guy Fieri drive coast-to-coast visiting the country's greatest Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. It's become one of the biggest shows on the Food Network since it debuted in 2007. Per the Food Network's website, if you want to suggest a location for the next episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, it's as easy as reaching out to the show the directly.

  • Marchand suspended six games for hit on Penguins' Jarry

    NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand was suspended six games by the NHL on Wednesday night for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry the previous day. It is Marchand's eighth career suspension and second this season. Marchand received a match penalty with 25 seconds to play in the Penguins' 4-2 win Tuesday night after throwing a punch at Jarry’s head and poking the goaltender’s mask with his stick as a linesman was escorting him away from the fray. Marchand sat f

  • Robertson scores 2, Stars beat Predators 4-3

    DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson tipped in shots from John Klingberg twice on the power play, Luke Glendening scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Wednesday night. Roope Hintz had his team-leading 21st goal in the opener of a crucial stretch of eight consecutive games against Central Division opponents for the playoff-chasing Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots. The division rivals were playing for the first time since the Al

  • Siakam, Raptors top Thunder 117-98 for seventh straight win

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 16 rebounds, Fred VanVleet made six 3-pointers and added 21 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-98 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory. Siakam started quickly en route to a 13-for-17 shooting performance. He had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first nine minutes of play. The spark led the Raptors to outscore the Thunder 34-22 in the opening quarter, shooting 68.4% from the field while the Th

  • Women's hockey has never been stronger, deserves Olympic limelight

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Justin Cuthbert says that Rosie DiManno's recent column 'Why women’s hockey doesn’t belong in the Olympics' is lazy and shortsighted; highlighting the continue growth of the women's game, its rising stars and the fact that the men's side is similarly dominated by a small group of teams.

  • Canada's Keegan Messing caps roller-coaster Olympic journey with season-best performance

    Keegan Messing's roller-coaster Olympic journey ended near the top. The Canadian men's figure skating champion capped off his second Olympics with a memorable season-best performance in the free skate medal event on Thursday morning in Beijing — just three days after arriving. The 30-year-old overcame adversity and earned a score of 172.37 while finishing 11th overall out of 24 skaters. Messing's trip to the Games was delayed for more than a week after he tested positive for COVID-19 before the

  • Brad Marchand suspended 6 games for incident with Tristan Jarry

    It was Bad Marchand again on Tuesday night

  • This Thunder Bay, Ont., musician's Instagram was hacked. Now, she's worried it's being used to trick others

    The last thing Danielle Pollari posted to Instagram was a video of her take on Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love. This type of video is the norm for the Thunder Bay-based entertainer, who uses the social media platform to help grow her career as a musician and actor. "My Instagram is basically like my way of showcasing myself," she said. "I don't even use my website. I have a website, but I do everything on Instagram because I can connect in the moment with real people. So it's perfect,

  • Charles Oakley is amazed at how far basketball in Toronto has come

    In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, NBA icon Charles Oakley raved about the Raptors, Fred VanVleet, and Toronto's basketball revolution.

  • Nathan Chen wins Olympic figure skating gold

    After setting a new world record short program score, U.S. figure skater Nathan Chan dominated the free skate to secure the men's singles figure skating Olympic gold medal.

  • Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Was Disappointed in Her Performance. Then NBC Made It Worse.

    Denis Balibouse/ReutersLest anyone wonder why elite athletes like Team USA gymnast Simone Biles feel insurmountable pressure to perform, they need look no further than what happened to American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in Beijing this week.The two-time Olympic gold medalist is having a bad Winter Games, disqualifying in her signature events where she was favored to win or at least medal. But 24 hours after what was clearly a disappointment for her, much of the criticism has turned to the me

  • Vaccine mandate 'not an issue at all,' CEO of Canada's largest trucking company says

    MONTREAL — Canada's largest trucking company is virtually untouched by the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border, says TFI International Inc. chairman and CEO Alain Bédard. “Vaccination at TFI is not an issue at all," he told analysts on a conference call Tuesday. “We have a few drivers that still say no, but what we do with them is we just keep them in Canada" — a strategy adopted by several large transport outfits but less available to smaller ones. The vast majority of

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105