Massive explosion in Beirut creates mushroom cloud over Lebanon's capital

A massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon, with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city and is believed to caused hundreds of casualties.

The blast appeared to have followed a fire that had broken out in the city's port area, based on a video from the scene. The cause of the blast was immediately unknown. The force of the blast shook buildings, which were then hit again by the shock wave that blew out windows, sending shards of glass flying.

Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh said there were dead and wounded, but did not have an exact figure, just saying there were hundreds dead or wounded.

Beirut's governor Marwan Abboud called it a "national catastrophe" and the prime minister declared a day of mourning, according to CNN.

فيديو آخر - لحظة حدوث انفجار ضخم في مرفأ #بيروت pic.twitter.com/C62srAfTnx — وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) August 4, 2020

“It resembles to what happened in Japan, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That’s what [it] reminds me of. In my life, I haven’t seen destruction on this scale," Abboud said.

The White House and U.S. State Department said they are monitoring the situation.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

Online video showed a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where fireworks were stored.

"If it was fireworks, as some news sources are saying -- they are some damn big fireworks," said CNN's Beirut correspondent Ben Wedeman. He said he "never felt anything like it ... [I've] been around the block and seen pretty large explosions ... and this was bigger."

Absolutely aghast at these visuals from Beirut. Sending love and prayers to the Lebanese people 🇱🇧❤️pic.twitter.com/7g7xFvJT6w — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 4, 2020

Washington Post Beirut bureau chief Liz Sly reported "bleeding people, wreckage piled all over."

In late July, Israel said it thwarted an infiltration attempt from Lebanon by Hezbollah militants, setting off one of the heaviest exchanges of fire along the volatile Israel-Lebanon frontier since a 2006 war between the bitter enemies. Israel considers Hezbollah to be its most immediate threat.

A wounded man walks near the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020.

