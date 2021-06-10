Massive elephant terrifies driver as it charges truck

It was a nerve-wracking experience for a truck driver in South Africa, when a bull elephant decided to tangle with his vehicle. 

The fuel supply driver was making a delivery to a lodge near the Kruger National Park. 

He came across a herd of elephants crossing the road, and wisely kept his distance. 

One of the adult elephants appeared out of the bush and made for the track. 

It trumpeted, and seemed to back away. 

But then, it decided to go ballistic.

  • <p>ST IVES, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Police Officers on the streets on June 10, 2021 in St Ives, England. UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will host leaders from USA, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada at the G7 Summit to be held in Carbis Bay, Cornwall - beginning Friday, June 11. This year the UK has invited India, South Africa, and South Korea to attend the Leaders' Summit as guest countries as well as the EU. (Photo by Sam Morgan Moore - Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Adidas Uniforia - Official UEFA EURO 2020 Matchball on the Millenium Bridge, near St. Pauls Cathedral ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship on June 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Dresses worn by Daphne Guinness and Isla Fisher at the "L'Wren Scott Collection" preview at Christie's on June 10, 2021 in London, England. A collection of 55 lots from the archive of designer L'Wren Scott are to be auctioned by Christie's with the proceeds being donated to further fund the L'Wren Scott scholarship. (Photo by MWE/Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>The Duchess of Cornwall, Vice-Patron of the Royal Academy of Dance, with Dame Darcey Bussell during a visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to view the academy's centenary display, titled 'On Point: Royal Academy of Dance At 100'. Picture date: Wednesday June 9, 2021.</p>
  • <p>Rowers are silhouetted as they head out to the water during the Team GB Tokyo 2020 Rowing team announcement at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Reading. Picture date: Wednesday June 9, 2021.</p>
  • <p>Members of the Armed Forces at a mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre outside Bolton Town Hall, where case numbers of the Delta variant first identified in India have been relatively high. Picture date: Wednesday June 9, 2021.</p>
  • <p>A woman sunbathes on a canal boat in Little Venice, Paddington, in London. Picture date: Tuesday June 8, 2021.</p>
  • <p>The Prince of Wales , Patron of Oxford Botanic Garden, with a bottle of Oxford Physic Gin which is made using botanicals from the Garden, swapping it for a bag containing Highgrove Gin made on his estate, during a visit to mark the 400th Anniversary. Picture date: Tuesday June 8, 2021.</p>
  • <p>The Prince of Wales drives a MINI electric car during a visit to the MINI plant in Oxford to celebrate UK manufacturing and innovation in the production of electric vehicles. Picture date: Tuesday June 8, 2021.</p>
  • <p>The Webster Family, who live in Beckenham and Chichester, at Gatwick Airport, West Sussex, after returning on a flight from Faro in Portugal, before Tuesday's 4am requirement for travellers arriving from Portugal to quarantine for 10 days comes into force. Picture date: Monday June 7, 2021.</p>
  • <p>Border Force officers tow two boats as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following small boat incidents in the Channel earlier this morning. Picture date: Monday June 7, 2021.</p>
  • <p>A replica SS motorbike is driven into the grounds of Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, which is being used as a filming location for what is believed to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie. Picture date: Monday June 7, 2021.</p>
  • <p>Extinction Rebellion Scotland's Blue Rebels perform outside the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, where the global climate change conference Cop26 will take place in November. The performance is part of an Extinction Rebellion day of action across Scotland to raise awareness of rising sea levels ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Monday June 7, 2021.</p>
  • <p>G7 welcome packs for police officers from external forces across the UK as they arrive and begin to be processed at Devon and Cornwall Police's tented briefing centre, located in Devon, before being deployed on policing duties for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Picture date: Monday June 7, 2021.</p>
  • <p>Charlotte Henshaw trains during the Team GB Tokyo 2020 Paracanoe team announcement at the National Water Sports Centre in Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham. Picture date: Monday June 7, 2021. See PA story PARALYMPICS Great Britain. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use.</p>
  • <p>China's Xinyu Wang in action against Australia's Arina Rodionova during day three of the Viking Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre. Picture date: Monday June 7, 2021.</p>
  • <p>NEWPORT, SHROPSHIRE - JUNE 07: Jennifer Gadriova of Great Britain poses for a photo to mark the official announcement of the women's gymnastics team selected to Team GB for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Lilleshall National Sports Centre on June 07, 2021 in Newport, Shropshire. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images for for British Olympic Association)</p>
  • <p>Veteran David Mylchreest, 97, poses prior to the official opening of the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer in France, Sunday June 6, 2021, on the anniversary of the D-Day landings. Several ceremonies took place on Sunday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day that led to the liberation of France and Europe from the German occupation. On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on code-named beaches, carried by 7,000 boats. (Stephane Mahe/Pool Photo via AP)</p>
  • <p>People standing on the ridge line at Arch Rock at Cheddar Gorge in Somerset</p>
  • <p>NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Johanna Konta of Great Britain plays a forehand shot against Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine during the women's singles match on day six of the Viking Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre on June 10, 2021 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)</p>
  • <p>LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: (L-R) Noella Coursaris Musunka, Susan Bender and Emma Thynn Viscountess Weymouth attend the unveiling of the Zimmermann Resort 22 Collection at Harry's Bar on June 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>The HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier patrols the waters off the grounds of Tregenna Castle Hotel near St Ives, Cornwall on June 10, 2021, ahead of the three-day G7 summit being held from 11-13 June. - G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, for the three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. - (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 10, 2021: Protesters gather outside Portcullis House in central London as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock answers questions from MPs on the Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic during a session of the joint Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee on June 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)</p>
1 / 23

Cornwall Prepares For Start Of G7 Summit

ST IVES, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Police Officers on the streets on June 10, 2021 in St Ives, England. UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will host leaders from USA, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada at the G7 Summit to be held in Carbis Bay, Cornwall - beginning Friday, June 11. This year the UK has invited India, South Africa, and South Korea to attend the Leaders' Summit as guest countries as well as the EU. (Photo by Sam Morgan Moore - Getty Images)

Latest Stories