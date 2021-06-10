Massive elephant terrifies driver as it charges truck
It was a nerve-wracking experience for a truck driver in South Africa, when a bull elephant decided to tangle with his vehicle.
The fuel supply driver was making a delivery to a lodge near the Kruger National Park.
He came across a herd of elephants crossing the road, and wisely kept his distance.
One of the adult elephants appeared out of the bush and made for the track.
It trumpeted, and seemed to back away.
But then, it decided to go ballistic.
