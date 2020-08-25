'Massive demonstration' begins in Louisville over death of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A “massive demonstration" is underway in an effort to reinvigorate protests over the death of Breonna Taylor, nearly three months after protesters first took to Louisville's streets.

The demonstration will mark the end of BreonnaCon, a four-day event meant to draw attention to her case. The event was organized by New York-based social justice organization Until Freedom, which was behind the July sit-in at Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s house that resulted in 87 arrests. The group's leaders have been in Louisville for the past month to lead protests in the name of Taylor and racial justice.

Around 2:20 p.m., at least 300 protesters gathered at South Central Park, chanting Breonna Taylor's name. Two dozen people wearing neon vests were designated "marshals" and guided the march.

Until Freedom says participants will march six-tenths of a mile from South Central Park to the Louisville Metro Police Training Academy, which is in the southern part of the city and a couple of blocks from Churchill Downs racetrack. Direct action is scheduled for 5 p.m., and after arriving at the academy, Until Freedom said protesters will continue to another location but did not disclose where.

"We are here to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor," Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour said Tuesday.

A leader with a megaphone told the crowd not to touch a police vehicle as they passed it. Protesters who are OK with being arrested were encouraged by organizers to stay marching on the streets. Protesters who want to avoid arrest were told to stay on the sidewalks.

“It is illegal to block the road. Please get out of the road, or you will be arrested,” police announced Tuesday afternoon as dozens of officers arrived to halt the progress of the march.

Police officers blocked the street and sidewalk on Central Avenue near Cardinal Stadium. The officers, wearing helmets, face screens and holding wooden sticks, told the protesters to turn around, bringing the march to a standstill.

When police announced it is illegal to block a road, protesters yelled back “it’s illegal to murder.”

People who tried to pass the line of police officers were arrested.

Below is a livestream of the protest, which may contain offensive language or violence:

Until Freedom protest in Louisville 8.25.20 The protest comes on the final day of BreonnaCon. Posted by Courier Journal on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The Louisville Metro Police Department has designated Tuesday as an “All Work-Day," meaning all LMPD personnel will be available for duty.

'People are not going to stop': 57 years later, thousand to gather for another March on Washington

More: Jacob Blake reportedly paralyzed, Wisconsin protests ignite fires across Kenosha

It was unclear whether other groups would be participating in the protests. Police Maj. Aubrey Gregory said Monday that the department has heard of other groups besides Until Freedom that may be demonstrating but none are confirmed.

“Some of our information we’ve received, some of those rumors, do include potential traffic shutdowns, peaceful sit-ins, if you will, on the roadways, and we’re prepared to respond to that," Gregory said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said his hope and expectation is that the protests will be peaceful.

“Violence or property destruction is unacceptable and will be addressed immediately," Fischer said.

Protests in Louisville have continued for 89 days as local marchers demand systemic change and the prosecution of the three police officers involved in the death of Taylor, a Black woman who was unarmed when she was fatally shot in her apartment during a narcotics raid that turned up no drugs.

Cameron, who is speaking Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention, recently said his office does not plan to make an announcement regarding the case this week.

More: No announcement this week on the Breonna Taylor investigation, AG Daniel Cameron says

Protestors seeking justice for Breonna Taylor marched from Ballard High School to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the City of Graymoor-Devondale Tuesday afternoon. July 14, 2020 More

Story continues