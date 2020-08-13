This Massive Beauty Sale Only Happens Once a Year — Shop These Celeb-Loved Products Before It Ends

Dermstore/Instagram

If you’re looking to restock your favorite beauty products or scoop up some new ones, good news: Dermstore’s massive Anniversary Sale is here! And the deals this year are way too good not to shop. In case you’re unfamiliar, Dermstore sells professional-grade skincare products that are typically only available from the dermatologist, along with a slew of cosmetics from top brands like Sunday Riley, Dermalogica, and Obagi.

During the annual sale, shoppers can take up to 25 percent off of thousands of makeup and skincare gems. Even better? Tons of celebrity-approved picks are included, like the peel pads Chrissy Teigen claims are the “most important” step in her regimen and the facial roller Jessica Alba uses to press products deeper into her skin. Meghan Markle’s secret to long lashes is also discounted!

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

Loved By: Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen recently shared the secrets to her glowing complexion on Instagram, touting the Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads as one of the “most important things” in her skincare routine. "This is soooo important for on and around my nose,” she said. “You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!” Kim Kardashian is also a known fan of the exfoliating treatment.

Buy It! Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, $120 with code CELEBRATE (orig. $150); dermstore.com

Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift

Loved By: Jessica Alba and Hilary Duff

What do Jessica Alba and Hilary Duff have in common? Besides being some of Hollywood’s coolest moms, they both love to use the Nurse Jamie UpLift facial roller after applying their skincare products. The wand-like beauty tool features 24 hexagonal stones that are designed to revive and enhance the skin. “I like to use the @nursejamiela face tool to help my skin better absorb the products & get the blood flowing,” Alba wrote in an Instagram Story in April.

Buy It! Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift, $58.65 with code CELEBRATE (orig. $69); dermstore.com

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

Loved By: Meghan Markle

