Emergency blackouts across 'most regions' after Russian missile barrage

Telegraph reporters
·14 min read

Emergency blackouts were initiated across "most regions" of Ukraine on Saturday after a fresh barrage of Russian missile strikes, Ukraine's energy minister said.

"Today the enemy attacked the country's energy generation facilities and power grid again. There are attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions," said German Galuschenko.

"Due to the shelling, emergency blackouts have been introduced in most regions."

Ukrenergo, the energy operator, said the blackouts were carried out to mitigate the impact of Russia's "12th massive missile attack on the energy sector of Ukraine".

"The situation is complicated in Kharkiv and Lviv regions, where as a result of the attack there is partially no power supply, repair crews are already working to restore it," it said.

Meanwhile, at least five people were killed and 27 wounded after a Russian missile hit a block of flats in the eastern city of Dnipro on Saturday.

05:02 PM

Today's top stories

  • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that Britain will send Ukraine some battle tanks along with additional weapons during a phone call today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

  • Ukraine's energy minister has said there are 'difficult days ahead' after the latest attacks by the Russians hit critical energy infrastructure in several regions

  • Five people have died and 27 wounded after a Russian missile attack struck an apartment building in Dnipro today

  • Border police have found debris of a missile in the country’s north following the latest Russian air strikes on Ukraine

  • Britain's pledge to send heavy Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine will only "intensify" the conflict, the Russian embassy warned the UK today

  • Turkey said it is ready to push for local ceasefires in Ukraine and warned that neither Moscow nor Kyiv had the military means to "win the war"

  • Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, accused the Japanese prime minister today of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself

  • The deployment of at least 10 of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet this week is likely in response to a "specific threat" from Ukrainian troops to their naval base in Novorossiysk

  • Ukraine has handed a list of 800 wounded soldiers to Russia for possible repatriation

04:39 PM

Sunak arms Ukraine with 14 Challenger tanks

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that Britain will send Ukraine some battle tanks along with additional weapons during a phone call today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A squadron of 14 tanks will go into the country in the coming weeks, with four Challenger 2 tanks likely to be sent immediately.

The Challenger 2 is a battle tank designed to attack other tanks, and has been in service with the British Army since 1994. It has been deployed in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Iraq, according to the army.

Mr Zelensky welcomed the UK's decision to provide tanks, saying it would "send the right signal" as Kyiv has been pressing allies for more heavy weapons.

The UK will also provide additional artillery systems, a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

“The prime minister and President Zelensky welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland’s offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks,” they added.

The deal will mount pressure on Germany to give other European nations permission to export Leopards, without which it would be illegal. Germany will make a decision on sending Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine next week.

04:38 PM

‘Difficult days ahead’ with power outages across the country

Ukraine's energy minister has said there are 'difficult days ahead' after the latest attacks by the Russians hit critical energy infrastructure in several regions.

Energy minister German Galushchenko warned of a series of power outages. "Due to the shelling in the majority of the regions, emergency cut-offs are being introduced. The coming days will be difficult," he wrote on Facebook.

04:20 PM

In Pictures: The aftermath of a rocket attack on a block of flats in Ukraine's Dnipro

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in the rubble - Reuters
Rescuers continue to search for survivors in the rubble - Reuters

03:57 PM

Dnipro death toll rises

Five people have died and 27 wounded after a Russian missile attack struck an apartment building in Dnipro today.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the regional governor, said: "Twenty-seven people are injured. Six children are among them. All are in hospital."

03:50 PM

Moldova says missile debris found in north of the country

Border police have found debris of a missile in the country’s north following the latest Russian air strikes on Ukraine.

“Following Russia’s massive bombardment of Ukraine, a border police patrol discovered…the remains of a missile, originating from Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine,” the ministry said on Facebook.

Moldova borders Ukraine to the southeast. Moldovan authorities have previously reported debris from Russian missiles landing in the country, including in October, when the foreign ministry reported a missile shot down by Ukrainian air defence landed in the country.

03:25 PM

In Pictures: Officials race to rescue residents from a flattened building

Smoke rises after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building in Dnipro leaving many residents buried under the debris - Dnipro Regional Administration
Smoke rises after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building in Dnipro leaving many residents buried under the debris - Dnipro Regional Administration

03:11 PM

UK's tank pledge will 'intensify' conflict, says Russian embassy

Britain's pledge to send heavy Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine will only "intensify" the conflict, the Russian embassy warned the UK today.

The promise saw a swift reaction from Russia which said the tanks would only lead to more civilian casualties.

"Bringing tanks to the conflict zone, far from drawing the hostilities to a close, will only serve to intensify combat operations, generating more casualties, including among the civilian population", the Russian embassy in the UK said.

02:57 PM

Fifteen people rescued from bombed apartment

Ukraine's presidential official says fifteen people have been pulled from the rubble of the nine-storey apartment block destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

At least 10 people, including two children, were injured in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro today, the regional governor Valentyn Mykhaylovych Reznichenko said.

02:44 PM

Russia hits key infrastructure in Kharkiv

Russia hit key infrastructure in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv and in the western Lviv region, officials said today, while a power facility in Kyiv was targeted earlier.

"Emergency power cuts are currently being applied" in the Kharkiv region, governor Oleg Synegubov said, after critical infrastructure was hit twice.

Lviv regional administration head Maksym Kozytsky warned of potential "interruptions in electricity and water supply" after "the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region."

02:37 PM

Residents trapped under rubble after apartment badly damaged

An apartment block in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was destroyed in a Russian missile attack today and people were trapped under the rubble, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

"They (Russians) are just inhumans. At least one stairwell is gone. Under the rubble there are people who were at home for the holiday," he said.

An apartment block was nearly entirely wiped out in Dnipro - Twitter
An apartment block was nearly entirely wiped out in Dnipro - Twitter

02:28 PM

Air raid siren alerts across most of Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have issued air raid alerts across most regions of the country.

The official Telegram channel has announced warnings for the capital Kyiv, as well as Kherson and Lyiv.

Alerts are also in place in the regions of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and dozens of others.

02:08 PM

In Pictures: A series of missile strikes hit Kyiv this morning

Kyiv central railway station was hit in the missile strike - Twitter
Kyiv central railway station was hit in the missile strike - Twitter

01:33 PM

Emergency power cuts in 11 regions

Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo said Russia has attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure today.

Ukrenergo said consumption limits had been put in place across all regions to manage the strain on the system. Emergency power outages have been introduced across 11 regions where consumption limits have been exceeded.

The country's energy system continues to experience a power deficit, “especially in the morning and evening hours".

Authorities say the Russian attack damaged "infrastructure" in Kyiv and a residential building.

12:58 PM

Turkey ready to push for 'local ceasefires' in Ukraine

Turkey said it is ready to push for local ceasefires in Ukraine and warned that neither Moscow nor Kyiv had the military means to "win the war".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin conceded that it seemed unlikely that the warring sides were ready to strike an "overarching peace deal" in the coming months.

But he said that the brutal cost of fighting might soon see them reconsider and accept localised truces in specific parts of the war zone.

"Turkey is willing to push for local ceasefires and small localised de-escalations," Mr Kalin told reporters.

"Neither party is in a position to win the war militarily, on the ground."

Erdogan has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the war.

12:40 PM

In Pictures: Missiles destroyed land in the region of Kyiv today

Russian missiles struck close to residential homes and left a large crater in the village of Kopyliv - Reuters
Russian missiles struck close to residential homes and left a large crater in the village of Kopyliv - Reuters

12:27 PM

Frontline city of Soledar still 'controlled' by Ukraine

The city of Soledar, which Russia had claimed to have captured, is still "controlled" by Ukrainian troops, local authorities said today.

"Soledar is controlled by Ukrainian authorities, our military controls it," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on national television.

But he said "battles continue in and outside of the city" and added that Soledar and nearby Bakhmut were the "hottest" spots on the frontline.

12:07 PM

UK will intensify support to Ukraine, Sunak tells Zelensky

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the UK will accelerate military support by sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to help it ‘win this war’.

In a call earlier today with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Sunak outlined the UK's ambition to intensify support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia through the "provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems”.

It is unclear when the tanks will be delivered or how many. Four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after.

The Telegraph has not independently verified the claims.

A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Sunak stressed that he and the whole UK Government would be working intensively with international partners to deliver rapidly the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to “press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace.”

The leaders agreed on the need to “seize the moment” with an “acceleration of global military and diplomatic support."

11:41 AM

In Pictures: Ukrainians find a new route after a bridge was bombed

A Ukrainian suffering a stroke is transported to a hospital by healthcare workers - Getty
A Ukrainian suffering a stroke is transported to a hospital by healthcare workers - Getty
People cross the frozen Siverskyi Donets River as workers repair the bombed bridge - Getty
People cross the frozen Siverskyi Donets River as workers repair the bombed bridge - Getty

11:14 AM

Russian diplomat calls Ukraine's NATO a 'private military company

11:01 AM

Russian ex-president says Japanese PM should disembowel himself

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, accused the Japanese prime minister today of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself.

It was the latest in a long line of provocative statements from Mr Medvedev, who was once seen as a Western-leaning reformer but has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Japan’s prime minister’s residence and the foreign ministry were not immediately available for comment.

The comments were in response to a meeting yesterday between Kishida and US President Joe Biden, after which the two leaders issued a joint statement saying: "We state unequivocally that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way."

Mr Medvedev - an ally of Vladimir Putin - said the statement showed "paranoia" towards Russia and "betrayed the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki".

He said such shame could only be washed away by committing seppuku – a form of suicide by disembowelment.

Read the full story here.

10:40 AM

UK will send tanks and self-propelled guns to aid Ukraine

Rishi Sunak is encouraging allies to deploy military aid this year as soon as possible, to maximise impact while Russia’s operation lags.

In the coming days, the UK will send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks making it the first Western country to supply such heavy armour to Ukraine.

Around 30 AS90s - which are large, self-propelled guns, operated by five gunners - are expected to follow.

The UK will train Ukrainian troops to use the tanks and guns with further details of the initiative to be outlined in the House of Commons tomorrow.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "As the people of Ukraine approach their second year living under relentless Russian bombardment, the Prime Minister is dedicated to ensuring Ukraine wins this war.

"Alongside his closest military advisors, he has analysed the military picture, looked at the strategic impact of the UK’s support and identified a window where he thinks the UK and its allies can have maximum impact.

"The Prime Minister is clear that a long and static war only serves Russia’s ends. That’s why he and his ministers will be speaking to our allies across the world in the days and weeks ahead to ramp up pressure on Putin and secure a better future for Ukraine."

10:11 AM

Russia deploys Black Sea fleet for ‘specific threat’

The deployment of at least 10 of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet this week is likely in response to a "specific threat" from Ukrainian troops to their naval base in Novorossiysk.

The British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update today that it is "unlikely" that  Russia will launch an "unusual maritime, cruise missile strike".

"It is highly unlikely that the fleet is preparing for amphibious assault operations," it added.

The MoD said that the fleet remains fixed by perceived threats from Ukraine, and continues to prioritise force protection over offensive or patrol operations.

09:46 AM

Ukraine calls for release of injured prisoners of war

Ukraine has handed a list of 800 wounded soldiers to Russia for possible repatriation.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that prisoners of war who are seriously injured should be returned to give them a chance to recover their health.

He said: "It is not about a quantitative exchange, but rather about repatriation, without any conditions, to each of the parties."

Russia has allegedly submitted a similar request that has been sent to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"I believe that this is a positive step when the Russian side at least supported our initiative. And then we'll see what happens," he added.

"The Russian side wants to show that they comply with the Geneva Conventions."

09:37 AM

Kharkiv rocked by S-300 missiles

Vladimir Putin’s forces struck Ukraine’s second-largest city with S-300 missiles in the early hours of this morning.

Two missiles were launched at Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi District and hit its critical infrastructure.

It is not clear whether there were any casualties and the damage is still being determined at the site of the attack.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the incident on Telegram but did not give further details of what the missiles hit.

Latest Stories

  • EU inaugurates first mainland satellite launch port

    KIRUNA, Sweden (AP) — The European Union wants to bolster its capacity to launch small satellites into space with a new launchpad in Arctic Sweden. European officials and Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf inaugurated the EU's first mainland orbital launch complex on Friday during a visit to Sweden by members of the European Commission, which is the 27-nation bloc's executive arm. The new facility at Esrange Space Center near the city of Kiruna should complement the EU’s current launching capabilities

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Leafs star centre Matthews ruled out for game against visiting Predators

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was ruled out of Toronto's game against the Nashville Predators hours before Wednesday night's opening faceoff. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Matthews' status at the Leafs' skate on Wednesday morning, saying the centre's ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while." The Leafs say Matthews is listed as "day to day" and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Matthews did not practise on Tuesday but he did participate in To

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that