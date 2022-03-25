Massive 'Apex Legends' Leak Reveals 27 Months of Future Content

An anonymous Reddit user has uploaded the biggest leak in Apex Legends history, revealing an extensive list of projects Respawn Entertainment currently has planned for the game stretching all the way to 2025.

The leaked folder contains an extensive amount of in-game footage, with the first file showcasing new Arena maps and two new guns — a Nemesis burst assault rifle and a Fanatic energy pistol.

Nine new legends have been uncovered, with some still missing cover images, including Conduit, Scryer, Caliber, Jester, Phantom, Vantage, Uplink, Newcastle, and Catalyst. According to the leaks, Newcastle will be able to drag downed teammates as they're being revived and protect them with a revive shield, similar to that of the old Lifeline ability. Catalyst is a "creative builder," who can reinforce the health of doors and place objects, Jester can turn any nade into a proximity mine, and Caliber can carry a third weapon.

Additional highlights include the reveal of Crypto's Hack and Valkyrie's spear heirlooms, Ash and Newcastle emotes, and a first glimpse at the new map titled "Divided Moon."

The full rundown and files can be found on the original Reddit post.

(apex leak) maybe new wattson emotes! (go to sledgehammerman_ on tiktok to see other legends ?) pic.twitter.com/ycNSlYsIeJ — kiri ? (@kuwuri) March 22, 2022

How do we feel about the leaks part 2 #ApexLegends #apex pic.twitter.com/IEGfQB6ktP — AtT | MovementFPS (@MovementFPS) March 23, 2022

