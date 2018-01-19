Massey has hot start, leads FAU to 75-64 win over Charlotte

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) -- Justin Massey drilled five treys to total 17 points in the first half as Florida Atlantic rolled to its third straight win, beating Charlotte 75-64 on Thursday night.

Massey finished with 19 points with Jailyn Ingram, William Pfister and Amir Smith totaling 11 points apiece for FAU (9-9, 3-3 Conference USA), which had dropped six straight before starting on the current win streak.

The Owls never trailed, leading 38-27 at the break and took an early 42-29 lead in the second half. They kept a double-digit lead throughout the second period.

FAU made five more field goals than Charlotte, hitting 6 of 12 from long range, while the 49ers made 5 of 14 from distance.

Jon Davis had 25 points and Austin Ajukwa added 14 for Charlotte (5-12, 1-5), which has lost four straight.