Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Brampton

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit have charged a 42-year-old man with sexual assault. (CBC - image credit)

Peel police say a massage therapist allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she attended a Brampton clinic on Saturday.

The woman, 40, attended a clinic in the area of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway where the alleged incident occurred.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man later in the day. Investigators with the Special Victims Unit have charged him with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on October 3.

Police also say they believe there may be additional victims. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).