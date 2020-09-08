How a massage-table epiphany inspired the author of "Younger" to get "Older"

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores.

On April 10, 2019, her 66th birthday, Pamela Redmond, the author of the novel “Younger,” (yes, that “Younger”) was awaiting a massage at Santa Monica’s Tikkun Holistic Spa when an email from her agent brought crushing news. Like the other two novels Redmond had written in the previous four years, her latest had been rejected by publishers.

One might reasonably assume that the author of a bestselling-novel-turned-popular-TV-series would have publishers lining up at her door. One would be wrong. In the 10 years between the publication of “Younger” and “Younger” the show, Redmond’s writing had become “more sophisticated and more ambitious,” she says. But then, “the popularity of the show created very specific parameters for my next novel. It had to appeal to older and younger readers and to fans of “Younger” TV: not too dark, not too light.”

Redmond and I are chatting, properly masked and distanced, in the backyard of the sunny Silver Lake cottage she shares with the youngest of her three adult kids. A former Glamour editor and the cofounder/CEO of Nameberry, a popular baby name website, Redmond is the picture of pandemic chic in her crisp navy caftan, her blue eyes dancing above an ikat mask.

“As my masseur started working his magic,” Redmond says, “I realized that the plot of my latest rejected novel would make a perfect sequel to ‘Younger.’”

Redmond rushed home and wrote an outline and first chapter for a sequel set five years after the end of the show. Liza, now nearing 50, has written a book about impersonating a millennial to land a New York publishing job. Her former colleague, Kelsey, now a TV producer, summons Liza to Los Angeles, where Liza’s book is being made into a TV series.

Redmond laughs. “It’s so meta, it’s mega!”

Ten days after her birthday massage, Redmond signed the deal for a new novel called “Older.”

Redmond raised her kids in her home state of New Jersey, then moved to Los Angeles after her divorce in 2015. She was almost 50 when Simon & Schuster published her first novel. Her third, released in 2005, was “Younger.”

If you’ve watched the show, you know that its soft, sweet center is the innocent yet cagey Liza. And you know that buried inside the fluffy confection of “Younger” is a shiv aimed straight at misogyny and ageism in publishing and beyond.

Redmond always believed the novel would make its way to the screen. “I wrote ‘Younger’ imagining the role of Liza as a showcase for the hotness and the acting chops of an actress over 40,” Redmond says. “Younger” was indeed optioned by a procession of TV producers, but each project landed where most optioned novels go: nowhere. Then, in 2013, “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star pitched “Younger” to TV Land.

“When I read Pamela’s novel, I was drawn to the themes of reinvention and ageism,” Star tells me via email. “I knew several women who’d taken time from their careers to raise children, then found doors closed to them when they tried to reenter the workplace. Also, although Pamela wrote ‘Younger’ before the emergence of millennial culture, that generational divide was something I was looking to explore.”

