Massage Oil Market 2022-2028 | Size, Shares, Revenue, Sales | Types, Applications, Regions, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Business Strategies

Bon Vital, The Body Shop, Biotone, Bath & Body Works, Aura Cacia, Master Massage

Pune, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Massage Oil Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Massage Oil. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Massage Oil market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Massage Oil market size is estimated to be worth USD 1912.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2638.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Massage Oil market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

Bon Vital

The Body Shop

Biotone

Bath & Body Works

Aura Cacia

Master Massage

Amber

The Himalaya Drug

Keyano Aromatics

Natural Bath and Body Products

Raven Moonlight Botanicals

Kneipp

Nature's Alchemy

Scandle Candle

Fabulous Frannie

Market Segmentation:

Massage Oil market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Massage Oil report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Story continues

Olive Oil

Almond Oil

Coconut Oil

Citrus Oil

Other

Segment by Application

Spa and Wellness Centers

Medical Therapeutics

Home Care

Other

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

