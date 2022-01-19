Massage chairs, coffee bar transform workroom for Ky. teachers who endured tornado, COVID

The new teacher workroom at Warren Central High School has massage chairs, charging stations for electronics, new lighting, a coffee bar and classroom supplies, all an effort by Principal Joey Norman “to take care” of his weary staff.

Some teachers at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green either lost their homes in a December tornado or were temporarily displaced, some were sick from COVID or dealt with months of remote learning.

“After a tough start to the second semester, I wanted to make sure my staff knew I wanted to take care of them. They have been absolutely amazing battling through tragedy, weather, and COVID,” said Norman. The leadership team wanted to remodel the teacher workroom. ”So I said ‘Let’s just kind of do it big!’

Before the remodel, Norman said, the room was mundane.

He told his school council of parents and staff: “Let’s just try to make it as inviting as possible for our teachers. They’ve been through so much. We were directly impacted by the tornado. Plus, two years of COVID, in school, out of school, sickness, illness, and just the overall toughness of the profession.”

Norman said the remodel has been well-received and it cost less than $3,000 to do it all. He said the school council made up of staff and parents approved the decision and helped provide the funds.

Building morale and culture are priceless, Norman said, adding he didn’t think $3,000 was that much given what his staff had gone through.

Norman said the room is a place where teachers can “catch their breath,” take 15 minutes in a massage chair and “recharge their batteries.”

“A lot of my staff have come to me and told me that they appreciate it,” he said.

Norman is also providing the coffee, the cups, a new microwave, artwork for the walls and even a closet stocked with standard school supplies so teachers don’t feel like they have to spend their own money on students.

He said multiple staff members were displaced from their homes as a result of the tornado and other staff are helping them get back on their feet.

Story continues

Norman said his staff deserves much more, but the remodeled room was a strong start.

“Teacher retention is a big deal too,” he said. “It’s getting harder and harder to find people to fill jobs. I’ve got a great staff here. I want to make sure that they know that we want them here.”

“Happy teachers make happy kids,” said Norman.

Teacher Ed Hendrick, a member of the council that helped decide on the changes, said he had COVID just last week. “It was a good move by Joey just giving us a place where we can relax and still do work ... it was a good use of teacher retention money.”

Hendrick said the phrase “teacher’s lounge” is outdated, and a “workroom” is truly what the space is.

Math teacher Mary Lee said she was temporarily displaced after the tornado significantly damaged her home. Her home’s windows blew out and her roof partially detached.

“It definitely was a change of scenery,” Lee said of the new workroom.