Massachusetts police in standoff with heavily armed men who claim they ‘don’t recognise our laws’

Massachusetts state police entered into a standoff with a group of armed men on Saturday morning

Massachusetts state police have entered into a standoff with a group of “heavily armed men” who claimed they do not “recognise our laws”, which has prompted the shutdown of a major highway.

The incident unfolded at 1:30am local time Saturday morning when a state trooper came across a group of eight to 10 armed men while they were refueling on the side of I-95 in Wakefield, a northern suburb of Boston.

The men told officials that they were travelling from Rhode Island to Maine for “training”.

These men were wearing tactical gear that included body cameras and helmets, and they had long guns slung over their shoulders.

Two suspects were arrested, but this prompted approximately eight males, who said they’re in a group called “Moorish American Arms,” to flee into a wooded area off the highway.

Two suspects have been arrested by members of @NEMLEC on North Ave, Wakefield. MSP has taken custody of and transported them to one of our barracks. The situation is ongoing w/remaining members of the group. We continue to work to resolve the situation peacefully. https://t.co/1bZWM1vYKS — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

“Approximately 8 males fled into the woods carrying rifles and handguns and appear to be contained in the wooded area adjacent to the highway. No threats were made, but these men should be considered armed and dangerous,” the Wakefield Police Department said in a statement.

The police were currently in a standoff with the remaining men who were “refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons,” authorities said.

We continue to engage the suspects in conversation in an effort to de-escalate the situation on 95 and bring it to a peaceful end. https://t.co/8yeXiojaoF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

Residents of Wakefield and Reading were asked to shelter in place and avoid the area amid the standoff.

“We continue to engage the suspects in conversation in an effort to de-escalate the situation on 95 and bring it to a peaceful end,” Massachusetts state police said in the latest update.

A stretch of I-95 was closed while police worked to negotiate with the group.

Officials said that a “heavily armed presence” of police would remain in the area as they worked to resolve the situation, but residents were encouraged to stay home with their doors locked.

There have been no reports of shots being fired or anyone injured during the standoff.

