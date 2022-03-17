A Massachusetts man went missing on a dive trip near Palm Beach, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 58-year-old diver from Massachusetts who went missing Thursday morning off the coast of Palm Beach.

Robert K. Macintyre was last seen diving in a black wetsuit and a silver oxygen tank near Lake Worth Inlet, which is between Palm Beach and Palm Beach Shores, according to the Coast Guard.

He was with a group of people on a dive boat, the Coast Guard said. CBS12 says the boat, Republic IV, had scheduled a 34 to 45 minute dive for the group. At some point, Macintyre went into the water and never came up again. The Coast Guard said he was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. Crews are now searching the area by water and boat.

Anyone with info that can help the Coast Guard find him is asked to call the Sector Miami command center at 305-535-4472.