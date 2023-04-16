Mass shootings: Which one of us will be next? | Opinion

Who’s next?





Who are the next people who’ll be killed in a mass shooting? Based on the evidence, it will happen soon. And it’s going to happen someplace we all go — a school, bank, grocery store, church, theater, restaurant, or other business.

So, who’s it going to be? Me? You? Your child? Your parent? Your spouse? Your best friend?

The politicians who refuse to do anything about it probably feel a bit safer since they are often surrounded by security. But even armed police and security guards are being shot.

Saying “it can’t happen here” or “it won’t happen to me” doesn’t seem to hold much water anymore. There are far too many dead folks who didn’t think it would happen to them. How much closer to home does it have to get to be real?

So, unless we demand — and keep demanding action — which of us is next?

Tom Wiberg, Statesville

Guns

I agree with our Founding Fathers. A well-regulated militia, muskets for all. But assault rifles? Uh uh!

Linda J. Brooks, Charlotte

Gun access

At a time when people in the United States are reeling from recent mass shootings, more than a dozen states have rolled back restrictions on access to and/or possession of firearms. Republicans argue that restrictions only deny access to law abiding citizens. Never mind that the majority of mass shooters have been so called “law abiding citizens” right up to the moment they began using a firearm to murder and wound innocent people.

Joseph Salerno, Charlotte

Guns and schools

Regarding “Students at small private Charlotte school walk out of class, protest gun violence,” (April 5):

It’s a sad day when you hear students say they fear coming to school because they’re afraid they’ll be killed. Once a safe zone, schools are increasingly becoming routine targets for horrific acts.

I applaud the youth for recognizing they have voices to express their opinions. Students are openly advocating for stricter gun laws and reform, while lawmakers in North Carolina are making access to guns easier.

When will we learn that politics and the decisions made by politicians affect every aspect of our communities to include our schools. Unfortunately, it takes the youth to take action where we as adults should be leading the charge.

Jamaal Black, Iron Station

Trans athletes

Regarding “NC bill would ban transgender females from playing on women’s high school sports teams,” (April 6):

The proposed transgender sports law means that transgender males will be forced to play on the girls teams. They may already have received medical or hormonal enhancements making them “better players.”

Meanwhile, transgender females are dumped in the boy’s locker room, to be subject to ridicule, abuse and, possibly, attack.

Hopefully the trans community will not suffer the sorrow homosexuals and their families did a generation ago.

William C. Barnes, Charlotte

Party switch

The Republican Party looks nothing like the GOP I was a member of for 30 years until 2016. The party of the happy, hopeful warrior Ronald Reagan or compassionate conservative George W. Bush no longer exists.

I’d be happy to give Tricia Cotham credit for courage if she had switched parties before she asked for her constituent’s votes. But, today she stands with people who do not agree with anything she said she believes. She’s now standing with people who are anti-equality, anti-woman and anti-democracy.

Patricia H. Martin, Charlotte

GOP’s future

No matter how hard they try the Republicans won’t be able to forever gerrymander the map to accommodate being on the losing side of history. There will be stricter gun laws one day — eventually we’ll get sick of seeing kids and teachers killed. A woman’s right to choose will be codified again — either federally or in a majority of states. There’s no way around either of these facts. Despite the Republicans recent small wins, the vast majority of reasonable voters will go to the polls and eventually make these changes happen one way or another.

Philip Solomon, Charlotte

Climate capitalism

I’m surprised to find myself touting the benefits of capitalistic greed, but “Biden’s landmark climate bill lures China’s clean energy giants” (April 1) gives me new hope. Change driven by world capitalism could produce a massive rebuilding of our energy infrastructure after last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $374 billion in new climate-related spending.

This kind of windfall growth cannot come soon enough given the global climate crisis that’s exceeding scientists’ predictions.

As the article says, Biden’s climate policy is designed to boost domestic clean-tech industries and encourage foreign companies to set up shop in the U.S., sparking a wave of new factory announcements. That’s cheering news.

Debbie George, Charlotte