Mass shooting in Boston suburb leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

One person is dead and six others are injured after a shooting at a gathering early Saturday in Lynn, Mass. Photo courtesy Lynn Police Department

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- One person is dead and six others are injured Saturday after a mass shooting incident during a gathering in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Mass., local authorities said.

Shots were fired at a house where the victims were gathered from a moving vehicle and the shooting does not appear random, Essex County, Mass., District Attorney Paul Tucker told reporters.

Two of the injuries are considered critical while the remaining four are non-life threatening, he said.

The gathering appeared to specifically targeted for the attack and "this violence was put upon them in a terrible way," Tucker added.

"This is absolutely outrageous to have this level of violence happen on our streets and in our neighborhood," Lynn Mayor Jerod Nicholson said at the briefing across the street from the crime scene. "It's horrifying."

The shooting itself took place in a residential area with several multi-unit buildings nearby. The city, with a population of around 100,000 people, is located about 11 miles north of Boston.

Tucker vowed authorities will "expend every resource" in tracking down the perpetrators.

Officers were still canvassing the area for witnesses Saturday morning.

"The people who did this are not in custody, and we want to make sure we do get them into custody," the district attorney said.