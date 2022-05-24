'Mass poisoning crisis': Canadians need to change how we talk about drug deaths, advocates say

·6 min read
A woman holds a sign calling for a safe supply of drugs to accompany any decriminalization efforts, at a protest in Vancouver on May 11, 2021. Many harm reduction advocates say a safe and regulated supply of drugs is the only way to prevent more Canadians dying from toxic street drugs. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)
A woman holds a sign calling for a safe supply of drugs to accompany any decriminalization efforts, at a protest in Vancouver on May 11, 2021. Many harm reduction advocates say a safe and regulated supply of drugs is the only way to prevent more Canadians dying from toxic street drugs. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

There's a poisoning crisis gripping Canada, and it's killing thousands of people each year.

It doesn't involve contaminated meat, lettuce or baby formula – the kinds of safety issues that prompt public concern, product recalls, and holding those responsible to account.

It's a vastly different response to Canada's toxic drug supply, as more and more people – including children – die from what harm reduction specialists say are preventable poisonings.

"If we had poisoned lettuce that was contaminated with listeria or something, they would pull all of that out of the shop, there would be warnings … but because the substances that we use are unregulated, there's not a regulatory response," said Natasha Touesnard, the Halifax-based executive director of the Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs.

Touesnard is one of many advocates who say Canadians need to change the way we discuss drug use, as an average of 20 people die each day from toxic street drugs. Many of those deaths are the result of drug sellers mixing fentanyl, benzodiazepines or other substances in with drugs like heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA to stretch their supply – without giving any warning to customers.

Apparent opioid toxicity deaths in Canada since 2016

Between January and September last year, at least 5,368 Canadians died from "apparent opioid toxicity," which is how the Public Health Agency of Canada classifies substance use deaths involving an opioid.

The number of deaths has soared over the pandemic, as people experienced new isolation, stress and struggles, and as street drugs became increasingly noxious.

But the problem isn't new: since 2016, 26,690 Canadian deaths have been attributed to opioid toxicity.

"It is a mass poisoning crisis that's happening across our country, and the government has the power to fix that," said Touesnard.

Ben Nelms/CBC
Ben Nelms/CBC

Doctors, policy experts, coroners and police forces continue calling for the federal government to enact drug reform that ensures people who use drugs are kept safe, pointing out that models of abstinence and criminal punishment haven't stopped people using drugs – they've only made it more dangerous to do so.

"We have to change, because the drug supply isn't. It's going to increasingly get more potent," said Guy Felicella, a peer clinical advisor for the B.C. Centre on Substance Use in Vancouver.

Changing views on drug use

Advocates say it shouldn't take the deaths of thousands of Canadians for that change to happen – but they're still waiting to see widespread public outrage that will force government action.

"It doesn't seem like there's enough care when people are dying from poisoned supply," said Jonny Mexico, Winnipeg network coordinator for the Manitoba Harm Reduction Network. "I don't know if that starts at the top because politicians don't seem to care, or if it starts with the amount of stigma that is around people who use drugs."

Tina Lovgreen/CBC
Tina Lovgreen/CBC

Part of the work involves changing stereotypes about people who use drugs, said Leslie McBain, co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm, a network of families who have lost loved ones due to substance use.

"This is not just those marginalized, vulnerable people. It is our brothers or sisters, our kids."

Some people use drugs for fun, some have a dependency, and some die the very first time they ever try a drug, but "nobody who's using drugs is wanting to die," Mexico said.

That's why, in most cases, the word "overdose" might not accurately reflect why a death occurred. In many cases, the victim took a drug without knowing that fentanyl or another potentially toxic substance was mixed in.

"[Overdose] suggests that if they'd just been more careful, they wouldn't have died, when we know for a fact [that] the market is so toxic right now that there is absolutely no way for people to know what's in the substance that they're buying," said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner for British Columbia, where more than 9,400 people have died from drug toxicity over the past six years.

Submitted by Guy Felicella
Submitted by Guy Felicella

In other cases, a person who intended to use fentanyl was unaware they were taking a dose far more concentrated than what they were used to.

"When I'm buying illicit drugs off the street, it doesn't have any of the ingredients. So you tell me what it is – it looks the same to me, I purchase it, I die. That's poisoning," Felicella said.

How to get the poison out of the supply

One solution to the toxic drug supply is to crack down on those who are poisoning it, as happens on rare occasions in Canada. However, harm reduction advocates said arresting individuals isn't the solution to a much larger problem.

Ben Nelms/CBC
Ben Nelms/CBC

"It's the whack-a-mole thing – if you bust ten drug dealers, there's 100 to take their place in two days," McBain said.

"Taking away the market is the way to impact those people and taking away the market means implementing safe supply."

Once again, however, those words – safe supply – mean different things to different people.

The federal government has signalled its willingness to try a medical model, funding a limited number of "safer supply" pilot projects, where people can access prescriptions for pharmaceutical-grade opioids, stimulants and benzodiazepines.

Government of Canada funded safer supply projects

However, many advocates say a bolder model is needed, where drugs are decriminalized or legalized, and regulated in the same way as alcohol or cannabis, to keep people safe and disrupt the toxic drug trade.

As part of that approach, British Columbia, Toronto and Montreal have all applied for federal exemptions to decriminalize personal possession of small amounts of drugs. The Canadian Association of Police Chiefs has thrown its backing behind the move.

There are also signs of growing public support: in an Angus Reid poll last year, 59 per cent of respondents said they favour decriminalization of all illegal drugs, while the remaining 41 per cent were opposed.

But there is still resistance from other quarters. Alberta's police chiefs said earlier this year that it's too soon to decriminalize drugs, especially without more health supports and treatment services in place.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also voiced his opposition to decriminalization, saying it wouldn't be the "silver bullet" that advocates suggest.

Lapointe, B.C.'s chief coroner, meanwhile, supports decriminalization and policies to make the drug supply safer. She said there's evidence that drugs can be used safely if the drugs themselves are safe.

Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press
Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press

"For my office, it's not an ideology. It's very practical," she said.

"We look at what could be done to prevent the deaths, and the only way we are going to prevent the number of deaths we are seeing in our communities is to stop their reliance on the toxic drug supply."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • A United Airlines worker picked a fight with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu opens French Open with three-set victory

    PARIS — Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to win the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-0. "I really said to myself 'stay in the present moment … keep fighting because it's not over until it's over,'" Andreescu told TSN. "I really had to put pressure on her — if not, I knew she was going to win." The former world No. 4 fell battled back from a

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc