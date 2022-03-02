Mass natural skin care products to yield nearly 70% of global market revenue in 2022; Demand to Grow By 6.5% CAGR Through 2032

Natural Skin Care Products Market Report by Product ( Facial care, Body care), End-Use (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Pharmacy & Drugstores, Direct Selling, E-commerce, Hypermarkets & Retail Chain) Type (Premium, Mass), and Region- 2022 to 2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published study by Fact.MR, the global natural skin care product market is anticipated to secure a market value of USD 13.4 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the growing awareness about the benefits of using organic and herbal products.

The growing cases of acne-prone skins among men and women are projected to be another key factor driving the industry in the coming time. Furthermore, the growing endorsements of natural skin care products are likely to augment the market considerably.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a disruption in the supply chain due to the globally imposed lockdown, which brought a negative impact on the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global natural skin care product to hold a market value of USD 7.14 Bn in 2022

  • Europe anticipated to secure the largest market share of about 33%

  • APAC projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

  • Based on product type, facial care segment to accumulate 71% market revenue

  • Demand for body care products to incline at a CAGR of 6% from 2022-2032

  • Mass natural skin care products to yield nearly 70% of global market revenue in 2022

“The increasing awareness about the adverse impact of using a chemical-based skin care product is the key factor boosting demand for natural skin care products at a global level.” – says an analyst at Fact. MR.

Key Segments Covered in the Natural Skin Care Products Market Report
By Product

  • Natural Facial Care Products

  • Moisturizers

  • Cleansers

  • Others

Natural Body Care Products

  • Body Wash

  • Body Lotions

  • Others

By End Use

  • Natural Skin Care Products for Men

  • Natural Skin Care Products for Women

By Distribution

  • Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Pharmacy & Drugstores

  • Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Direct Selling

  • Natural Skin Care Product Sales via E-commerce

  • Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Hypermarkets & Retail Chain

  • Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Other Distribution Channels

By Type

  • Premium Natural Skin Care Products

  • Mass Natural Skin Care Products

Competitive Landscape
Key players of the global natural skin care products market adopt various strategies to augment the market size. Some of the most common strategies are partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations. The players are also making a significant contribution to innovating their products to enhance their global reach in the competition. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

  • In November 2021, Victoria’s Secret, a globally renowned name for offering women luxe inner wears, launched its first e-beauty commerce store in India

  • In January 2022, The Body Shop launched its sustainable Body Butter. The new Body Butter is registered by The Vegan Society. It is made with 95% ingredients of natural origin.

  • In January 2022, Procter & Gamble announced that it will buy Tula Skincare. It is the third acquisition in the span of 3 three months. The terms were not disclosed.

Key Players of the Market:

  • Mama Earth

  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Honest Co.

  • The Body Shop

  • The Clorox Company

  • FOM London Skincare

  • Bloomtown

  • L’Oréal

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Unilever

Europe expected to secure the Largest Natural Care Products Revenue Share
As per the analysis, Europe is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market is projected to have garnered about 33% of the global revenue share in 2021. As per an article published in Cosmetics Design Europe, consumers in the U.K, France, Italy, and Germany are conscious regarding skin beauty products and therefore, prefer only organic and natural skin beauty products.

On the other hand, North America is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The high disposable income among the citizens of the U.S and Canada is the key factor driving the market in the region, which allows them to buy expensive and luxe skin beauty products. According to the National Consumer Survey conducted by the U.S Census Bureau and Simmons, Americans spend about US$ 88, 528 on the skin each year.

