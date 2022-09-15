Mass Fintech Hub Unveils Boston Fintech Week Programming and Launch of New Angel Investor Sponsorship Program

Public-Private Partnership Will Showcase the Breadth of its Programming Supporting the Massachusetts Fintech Ecosystem Including Angel Investing Education, Partnerships to Improve the Consumer's Experience and Supporting MA's Students to Join the Industry

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / At this month's Boston Fintech Week presented by FinTech Sandbox , a community-led global fintech event taking place at the Boston Public Library and various locations across Boston, Mass Fintech Hub will host three new in-person events including an Angel Investing Mini-Workshop, a Fintech Career Fair and a Fintech Forum on User Experience. The events will serve to educate new angel investors and fintech startup founders, attract new talent to the ecosystem and discuss the path forward for the advancement of the industry in the state.

"Mass Fintech Hub's programming this year is essential as our community keeps pace with fintech's rapid expansion into literally every aspect of our daily lives - we need to stay engaged and discover the ideas of today that will shape the future," said Sarah Biller, co-founder of FinTech Sandbox and founding member of Mass Fintech Hub. "Boston Fintech Week challenges its speakers and attendees to think bigger about the problems and opportunities that we have and how we can make the greatest impact on our industry and the world."

Boston Fintech Week returns in-person for its fifth edition. This year's theme is "Fintech& - Building Today for an Uncharted Tomorrow" and will highlight the various ways fintech is having an impact across industries and sectors via new technologies and services. It will bring together the global fintech community with luminary keynotes, panel discussions, networking receptions, community-led events and discussions on the latest advancements in financial technology.

As part of Mass Fintech Hub's commitment to supporting the growth of early stage startups in Massachusetts and increasing the pool of early stage investment capital, the Mass Fintech Hub will launch an Angel Investor Education Series and will bring together a community of leading and new angel investors and startups to share knowledge about founding a business, attracting capital and the decision making necessary along the way. A key part of that programming is sponsoring prospective angel investors from the regional fintech community to go through an external education course. The first cohort will take the course in October and cohorts will continue into 2023. This initiative is sponsored by a grant from the Mass Tech Collaborative, also a founding member.

Story continues

FinTech Sandbox, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Press release picture

Additional details about the Mass Fintech Hub programming during Boston Fintech Week include:

Angel Investing Mini-Workshop (September 28, 2022; 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at MassMutual) : Class Rebel CEO Brooke Harley will give an interactive teaser showcasing the external course that the Mass Fintech Hub will sponsor for qualified potential angel investors. Following the mini workshop, leaders from the MA angel investing community will share more about the Mass Fintech Hub Angel Investor Series and be on hand to answer questions and share stories of how they got started, how they source and vet deals and lessons they learned along the way. To attend this session, register for Boston Fintech Week here.

Mass Fintech Hub Career Fair (September 26, 2022; 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at District Hall): The Mass Fintech Hub Career Fair series is back with the largest anticipated Career Fair yet. Several leading industry partners and startups, and 300+ students from Massachusetts academic institutions across the state will meet, learn and network with the aim to help Massachusetts students jumpstart their fintech careers. Students can register for this session directly via the registration page here.

Mass Fintech Hub Fintech Forum: Collaborating to Improve the User Experience (September 28, 2022; 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at MassChallenge): A panel of leaders from Citizens, Reading Cooperative Bank and leading MA startups will share successes, challenges and the significance of partnerships and collaboration between enterprises and fintech companies as the Mass financial industry strives to improve the User Experience across the industry. To attend this session, register for Boston Fintech Week here.

Leaders of the Mass Fintech Hub will hold office hours from 3:00 -4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, September 29th, at Babson College's Boston campus for interested parties to learn more about membership and how to get involved. Mass Fintech Hub will also be participating in Connect @ BFTW: Drop-In Networking & Sponsor Table Top Fair on Wednesday midday. Additionally, many member organizations will host their own sessions as part of the events across Boston.

Boston Fintech Week is presented by FinTech Sandbox, a nonprofit enabling innovation in the financial sector, with strong support and involvement from the Mass Fintech Hub (an initiative under FinTech Sandbox). It will host dozens of speakers from prominent financial organizations and fintech companies including FT Partners and MassMutual, among many others, for thousands of attendees, spanning entrepreneurs, senior financial services executives, data providers, venture capitalists, academics, students, regulators and media members from across the country and globe.

The Massachusetts Fintech Working Group, co-chaired by Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy and Head of MassMutual U.S. Mike Fanning, is a Massachusetts-based initiative formed to strengthen the Commonwealth's fintech ecosystem and drive continued success and growth for the industry. Mass Fintech Hub stemmed from this group and has also grown in size and stature since its founding in mid-2021.

"Mass Fintech Hub's programming taps into the deep talent pool and thriving fintech community that exists in our region to provide educational and business opportunities, helping these startups to succeed," said Mike Fanning. "Even in the face of recent economic challenges, fintech is resilient and continues to grow in influence and application across industries. This event serves to open our eyes to the great opportunities that exist in the space and how we can tackle common challenges together."

Register for Boston Fintech Week here. For more information on the Mass Fintech Hub, please visit: www.massfintechhub.com; stay up to date on recent developments and relevant content on Twitter at @MassFintechHub, and LinkedIn.

About the Mass Fintech Hub

The Mass Fintech Hub is a public-private partnership based in Massachusetts comprising a network of Fintech leaders, financial experts, academics, public sector leaders and venture capitalists who empower fintech startups to achieve success around the world. The initiative supports the Fintech ecosystem through programs that attract investment, talent, collaboration and encourage regulatory innovation. The Mass Fintech Hub stimulates activity and connections, creates opportunities and aligns key stakeholders for a better entrepreneurial environment that supports Fintech startups in all development stages. Learn more here: www.massfintechhub.com/contact-us/.

